Security Vision Positioned as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Security Analytics and Automation by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Security Analytics and Automation vendors.

Security Vision, with its comprehensive technology and layered security architecture, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Security Vision as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Security Analytics and Automation, 2025.

Arpita Dash, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Security Vision distinguishes itself through a deeply unified Security Analytics and Automation architecture that converges SOAR, Threat Intelligence, UEBA, Vulnerability Management, Asset Management, and full-spectrum GRC into a single operational platform. Its Next-Generation SOAR capabilities extend beyond playbook-driven automation to include native event ingestion, correlation, asset context, and vulnerability intelligence, enabling closed-loop detection-to-response workflows. The platform's native integration with regulatory CERT frameworks, coupled with strong risk, compliance, and business continuity automation, reinforces its strength in regulated and sovereign environments. While global ecosystem breadth and hyperscale cloud maturity remain evolving, Security Vision's depth of process automation, compliance-aligned analytics, and unified SecOps execution firmly position it."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a comprehensive evaluation and ranking of leading Security Analytics and Automation vendors through the proprietary SPARK Matrix model, offering strategic insights for technology users to assess vendor capabilities, differentiation, and market positioning.

"The SPARK Matrix 2025 results confirm that Security Vision successfully competes with the world's largest vendors. Our platform architecture enables organizations worldwide to not just respond to incidents, but to stay ahead of them. Our high ranking is recognition of the effectiveness of our approach to automation and deep integration into complex heterogeneous environments,"said Roman Dushkov, Security Vision International Business Director.

Additional Resources

For more information about Security Vision, visit Here.

SPARK Matrix: Security Analytics and Automation, 2025

About Security Vision:

Security Vision is a leading player in the Russian information security market. It is the creator of Russia's first low-code/no-code platform for automating and robotizing information security processes, enabling the robotization of up to 95% of IT/Cybersecurity software and hardware functions 24/7. Products built on the Security Vision platform provide continuous response to threats and cyber incidents, IT asset discovery and configuration management, vulnerability detection and management, data analysis, and process management.

Media Contacts:

pr@securityvision.ru

+7 (495) 803-3660

www.securityvision.ru

Sadovnicheskaya street 57, bld. 2

Moscow, 115035, Russia

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

Media Contacts:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations 5th Floor,

Wing 2, Cluster C, EON Free Zone,

Kharadi, Pune,

India Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/security-vision-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-2025-spark-matrix-for-security-analytics-and-automation-by-qks-group-1616

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/security-vision-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-2025-spark-matrix-for-security-analytics-and-automation-by-qks-group-302692674.html