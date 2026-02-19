pixiv Inc.: The All-New pixiv-Produced Art Book 'ARTISTS IN Southeast Asia 2026,' Featuring Works From 64 Creators Based in Southeast Asia, Will Be Available for Free Starting February 19, 2026

Bringing Southeast Asia's Contemporary Creative Scene to the World

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / pixiv Inc. (hereafter referred to as "pixiv" Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa), the company behind the illustration, manga, and novel posting platform pixiv, is releasing the "ARTISTS IN Southeast Asia 2026" art book, the latest installment in the "ARTISTS IN" art book series showcasing creators active around the world. The new digital art book features the work of 64 illustrators and manga artists based in Southeast Asia and will be made available worldwide for free on Thursday, February 19, 2026. This marks the first time in the series that a digital edition will be released free of charge.

About the 'ARTISTS IN' Art Book Series

To further its mission of accelerating creativity, pixiv launched the ongoing art book series "ARTISTS IN" in 2021, introducing the work of international creators with the hope of bringing artwork to fans worldwide, transcending language and regional barriers, and fostering connections among creators. So far, these collections have been released for artists based in Taiwan, South Korea, and the Americas.

Behind 'ARTISTS IN Southeast Asia 2026'

Southeast Asia is home to many creators with distinctive color sensibilities and remarkable technical skill. In 2025, pixiv introduced language UI support for Malay and Thai, leading to increased usage from the region and the growth of a highly passionate creative community. At the same time, through interviews with local creators, we have heard many express a desire to expand their activities beyond their home regions and reach international audiences.

In response to these aspirations for broader global opportunities, pixiv decided to produce this art book. By releasing it as a free digital edition, we aim to remove physical and financial barriers and deliver these works directly to fans and companies around the world.

We hope this collection will serve as a bridge, helping Southeast Asian creators share their talent across borders and build new connections with global fans and industry partners.

pixiv will continue working to promote the globalization of creative culture, supporting creators worldwide in showcasing their work beyond geographical boundaries.

About 'ARTISTS IN Southeast Asia 2026'

Title: ARTISTS IN Southeast Asia 2026

Publication date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Price: Free

Featured artists: 64 artists active in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam

Where to view: Download the digital edition (PDF, etc.) from the special page below.

*You must be logged in to pixiv to download the file.

"ARTISTS IN Southeast Asia 2026" special page: https://www.pixiv.net/special/artbook/sea/

List of participating illustrators and manga artists (in alphabetical order):

AgraFL

AkiZero

Akizone

Alchiaki (????)

Ancienttear C. Zanael

Ann Maulina

Aoi Ogata

Arisia19

Asuka111

Bearbrickjia

BleBle158-

BYSNE

bytom

CARATQUEX.

Casper Pham

CHINRO

Comt216

cureyunny

DemonG3

emmetspeed

felixtaaka

GENEK

HIRUNA

Is Yuniarto

JLT4n

Katsudonno

KAZ

Keitel

kiDChan

Kiyo (??)

Koleda Solros

KoYa.B

Lushiette

Magnolia29

mami

Manasawii

Memechkin

Miimork

Mmumechii

Munins

NEKOYA (???)

NEUR

NValee

ooi choon liang

Paerytopia

Pearlgray

Pong songsai

Prema-Ja

Rianti Hidayat

rororo

Salmon88

Sean Lam

Shigure_S

Silverpeel

Sour Gum

TOMA Nguyen.

truffle soup

winchestermeg

Yeej Chan

YOOKI

Yosanann

yvecz

Zemyata

Zen jirakun

What is pixiv? https://www.pixiv.net

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to "accelerating creativity." Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.

pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Location: 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

Inquiry: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi/Nishida)

