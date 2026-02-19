Anzeige
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
19.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Transforms Customer Support, Cutting Response Times by 90% in 2026

A new multi-tier support system and enhanced training initiatives deliver faster, more personalized service for ecommerce entrepreneurs.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Sellvia, a leading all-in-one ecommerce platform, today announced significant improvements to its customer support operations, achieving a 90% reduction in average response time in early 2026 compared to the previous month.

Following the implementation of a new multi-tier support structure, Sellvia now maintains an average response time of approximately 30 minutes - a dramatic improvement that reflects our commitment to faster, more efficient customer service.

The enhanced support system routes inquiries based on customer Performance Tier, allowing for more efficient handling and faster resolution. For Elite tier customers, Sellvia is developing multiple dedicated communication channels, including live chat, Zoom consultations, and a hotline for immediate assistance.

"We've listened to our entrepreneurs and made customer support a top priority," said a Sellvia spokesperson. "These improvements reflect our commitment to providing the responsive, high-quality assistance our merchants deserve when building their businesses."

Behind the scenes, Sellvia has invested heavily in team development. Over the past year, the company has implemented a comprehensive mentor-guided training program for new support staff. Future plans include appointing a dedicated Training Lead to develop structured curricula, conduct regular certifications, and ensure consistently high service quality.

Additional initiatives have focused on optimizing shift coverage to eliminate gaps during peak hours, virtually erasing previous coverage shortfalls. The team is also actively updating its knowledge base and creating video guides to help customers find answers independently.

These support enhancements are part of Sellvia's ongoing mission to provide a complete, hassle-free ecommerce ecosystem for entrepreneurs worldwide.

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com.

Media Contact:

Polina Beletskaya
Marketing Director
polina.beletskaya@sellvia.com

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC



