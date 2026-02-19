Conga Names Kevin Pawsey and Nikki Brewer to Expanded Executive Team

New CTO and CPO to accelerate innovation and strengthen Conga's people-first culture

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Conga today announced two powerhouse additions to its executive leadership team. With Kevin Pawsey as Chief Technology Officer and Nikki Brewer as Chief People Officer, Conga strengthens its ability to innovate at scale while deepening its commitment to a high-performance, inclusive culture.

As Chief Technology Officer, Kevin Pawsey brings more than 15 years of global technology leadership across SaaS and technology, with deep experience building scalable platforms, modernizing engineering operations and accelerating innovation. His background aligning technology strategy with business outcomes positions him to drive Conga's next phase of platform advancement, reliability and customer value.

"Kevin's arrival marks an important step in elevating Conga's technical ambition," said Dave Osborne, CEO, Conga. "He brings a rare combination of strategic vision and hands-on engineering rigor that will strengthen our platform and sharpen our ability to deliver exceptional reliability and innovation for our customers as we continue to advance our technology foundation."

Nikki Brewer joins Conga as part of the PROS B2B acquisition, where she spent nearly a decade and served as Chief People Officer for more than six years. Brewer will lead Conga's global People organization, overseeing talent acquisition, development, total rewards and culture. She brings more than 20 years of experience and a proven ability to build high-performance people practices that elevate the employee experience and support organizational transformation-capabilities that will be essential as Conga continues to grow.

"People and culture are critical aspects of how Conga will continue to reach our goals, and Nikki brings the people-first mindset that Conga needs as we scale with intention," added Osborne. "Her expertise in developing high-performing teams and cultivating resilient, inclusive culture will ensure our organization grows with the strength and purpose needed in high-growth companies."

Pawsey and Brewer will help ensure the company delivers consistent, measurable value for customers by aligning technology, teams and execution across the business. Together, these appointments bring complementary strengths to Conga and reinforce the company's belief that great technology and great culture are inseparable drivers of long-term success.

