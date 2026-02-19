Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Signature Apps: New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. Signs Consulting Agreement to Launch New AI Line of Business Targeting Immediate Revenue Opportunities

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. ("NGCG" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a consulting agreement to support the development and launch of a new artificial intelligence ("AI") line of business designed to generate near-term revenue opportunities for the Company.

Under the terms of the agreement, the consultant will work closely with NGCG to identify, structure, and execute strategic AI initiatives. These efforts may include commercialization planning, customer and partner outreach, operational implementation, and go-to-market execution. The Company expects to provide additional updates as key milestones are achieved and specific revenue initiatives are finalized.

"NGCG is focused on building scalable, technology-enabled business lines capable of producing revenue on an accelerated timeline," said a Company spokesperson. "This consulting agreement supports our objective of rapidly developing an AI-focused business vertical while maintaining flexibility to pursue multiple high-probability revenue pathways."

Further details regarding the engagement, including initial initiatives under evaluation and progress toward commercialization, will be released as appropriate in the coming days.

About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (NGCG)

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. is focused on identifying, developing, and scaling innovative business lines, with a strategic emphasis on technology-enabled and high-growth market opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated development and launch of a new AI line of business; the potential for immediate or near-term revenue generation; and the Company's ability to identify, structure, and execute revenue-producing initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute its strategy, changing market and competitive conditions, customer adoption, regulatory considerations, and other risks described from time to time in the Company's public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:
Investor Relations
New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.
Phoenix, Arizona
Email: InvestorRelations@ngcg.com

SOURCE: Signature Apps



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-generation-consumer-group-inc.-ngcg-signs-consulting-agreement-to-launch-n-1139158

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.