Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. Cancels 103 Million Shares, Cuts Debt and Accelerates AI Trading Platform Strategy

OCEANSIDE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Rodedawg Industries International, Inc. (OTC:RWGI) (the "Company") today announced that it has successfully cancelled 103,000,000 common shares of stock in an effort to tighten its capital structure as the Company launches its new business model.

Furthermore, the Company has successfully reduced its debt by $325,760 in exchange for its majority interest in Elixicure, LLC. This allows the Company to focus 100% on growing its core business of AI stock trading platforms.

At www.ProphetTradeAI.com , the Company is dedicated to empowering investors with access to cutting-edge artificial intelligence trading solutions. As an authorized reseller of the Prophet AI platform, the Company's mission is to make advanced, automated trading technology available to both new and experienced investors who seek consistent, data-driven performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, anticipated product launches, future operations, and growth prospects. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect outcomes include market conditions, regulatory developments, technology risks, capital availability, and execution challenges. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT:

www.ProphetTradeAI.com

info@ProphetTradeAI.com

(760) 300-1376

SOURCE: Rodedawg Industries International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/rodedawg-international-industries-inc.-otc-rwgi-cancels-103-milli-1139184