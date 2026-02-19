Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41MHW | ISIN: CA8629461002 | Ticker-Symbol: MIG3
Frankfurt
19.02.26 | 09:55
5,150 Euro
-0,96 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. Cancels 103 Million Shares, Cuts Debt and Accelerates AI Trading Platform Strategy

OCEANSIDE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Rodedawg Industries International, Inc. (OTC:RWGI) (the "Company") today announced that it has successfully cancelled 103,000,000 common shares of stock in an effort to tighten its capital structure as the Company launches its new business model.

Furthermore, the Company has successfully reduced its debt by $325,760 in exchange for its majority interest in Elixicure, LLC. This allows the Company to focus 100% on growing its core business of AI stock trading platforms.

At www.ProphetTradeAI.com, the Company is dedicated to empowering investors with access to cutting-edge artificial intelligence trading solutions. As an authorized reseller of the Prophet AI platform, the Company's mission is to make advanced, automated trading technology available to both new and experienced investors who seek consistent, data-driven performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, anticipated product launches, future operations, and growth prospects. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect outcomes include market conditions, regulatory developments, technology risks, capital availability, and execution challenges. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT:
www.ProphetTradeAI.com
info@ProphetTradeAI.com
(760) 300-1376

SOURCE: Rodedawg Industries International, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/rodedawg-international-industries-inc.-otc-rwgi-cancels-103-milli-1139184

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.