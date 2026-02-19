Brody's appointment marks LRN's third C-Suite addition in recent months, signaling organizational and leadership growth

LRN Corporation, a global leader in ethics and compliance technology and solutions, announces the appointment of Jean Brody as Chief Marketing Officer. Brody assumed her new role on February 16 and leads the company's global marketing strategy, brand positioning, and go-to-market efforts to further advance LRN's mission of providing ethics compliance technology and advisory solutions to organizations as they navigate cultural, regulatory, and technological complexity.

"I'm thrilled to join LRN at such a pivotal moment," said Brody. "LRN has built a powerful foundation focused on providing clients with the partnership, expertise, and tools that help them elevate ethical business cultures. I'm excited to help amplify that impact and I look forward to partnering with our clients to strengthen their workplace ethics and compliance practices to drive meaningful, values-based growth."

The addition of Jean Brody to LRN's C-Suite follows the hiring of Patsy Doerr as Chief People Culture Officer and Bob Lemmond as CEO, propelling talent and leadership momentum for the organization. As a seasoned global B2B marketing leader, Brody has a strong record of elevating brand value and supporting growth in complex environments. She brings deep experience across brand transformation, digital and demand generation, product marketing, and executive communications.

"As our organization continues to grow, LRN is proud to welcome Jean to our leadership team," said Lemmond. "She brings a deep understanding of how to build trusted brands and connect purpose with performance. Her leadership will help advance LRN's mission and values, strengthen engagement with our clients and communities, and ensure more organizations understand the impact our solutions deliver in fostering ethical, resilient workplace cultures."

Most recently, Brody served as Chief Marketing Officer at Williams Lea, where she was a member of the executive committee and led global marketing strategy spanning brand, demand generation, digital, sales enablement, communications, and product marketing.

Across her career in public, private, and PE-backed organizations, Brody has worked closely with executive teams to align marketing with business strategy, innovation, and customer success. Known for building trusted brand narratives and driving impactful execution, she will help strengthen LRN's global presence and advance its mission to inspire principled performance worldwide.

About LRN Corporation

For over 30 years, LRN has helped organizations foster ethical cultures, elevate behavior, and inspire principled performance. A pioneer of the modern Ethics Compliance category, LRN provides education, technology, and advisory solutions to hundreds of the world's leading organizations and today reaches more than 30 million learners worldwide. LRN is the trusted long-term partner to more than 2,500 organizations, including some of the most respected and successful businesses in the world. Recognized by Inc. as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies, LRN is headquartered in New York, with colleagues supporting clients globally.

Bob Spoerl

lrn@bearicebox.com