New intelligent routing gives payments teams the power to set the rules, automate failover and keep revenue flowing backed by global scale and enterprise-grade security.

Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced the launch of TNSPay SmartRoute, an intelligent transaction routing solution that lets merchants, acquirers, processors and FinTechs balance performance, cost and uptime on their terms across data centers, hosts and even multiple processors. With a secure, multi-tenant portal, teams can set and update routing rules in real time, automate failover and gain deep operational visibility through visual network mapping and full audit trails.

Payment ecosystems are more distributed than ever, and outages or degraded services can quickly turn into poor customer experiences and lost revenue. TNSPay SmartRoute shifts control back to payments teams by combining customer-controlled routing, automated failover and real-time insights so transactions keep moving even when infrastructure or payment application disruptions occur.

"With TNSPay SmartRoute, we're empowering our customers to take full control of their payment routing, dynamically optimizing for performance, cost and availability all through one secure platform," said Austin Herrington, Senior Director, Product Management, Connect Portfolio TNS Payments Market. "This marks a major step forward in resilience and agility for any organization operating across multiple endpoints."

What TNSPay SmartRoute does:

Customer-configurable routing: Define dynamic business rules to route transactions based on performance, geography cost or maintenance windows without waiting for third-party change tickets.

Define dynamic business rules to route transactions based on performance, geography cost or maintenance windows without waiting for third-party change tickets. Automate failover and continuity: Trigger instant, policy-driven failover across date centers and processors to maintain uninterrupted processing during incidents.

Trigger instant, policy-driven failover across date centers and processors to maintain uninterrupted processing during incidents. Operational visibility and governance: Role-based access, MFA, visual network maps and end-to-end audit trails give teams confidence and traceability.

Role-based access, MFA, visual network maps and end-to-end audit trails give teams confidence and traceability. Built on global, secure infrastructure: Delivered on TNS' PCI DSS Level 1 environment with 24x7x365 multi-country support from TNS Global Service Support Centers.

TNSPay SmartRoute is available globally today, with additional enhancements planned for 2026.

Learn more at https://tnsi.com/solutions/payments/connect/.

About TNS

TNS is a global leader in providing full-stack, modern and secure payment and network solutions. As a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions with more than 30 years' experience, TNS has been offering managed service solutions to more than 1,400 organizations in over 50 countries. TNS' comprehensive portfolio spans from cutting-edge unattended and in-store payment terminals, online solutions to secure global network connectivity and seamless payment processing through its cloud native payment orchestration platform. With TNS' portfolio of industry leading services, customers can reduce the complexities of fragmented payments and connectivity with just one trusted managed service partner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219349761/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact:

TNS

Bronte Saulle/Maria McDonald

+44 (0)114 292 0200

pr@tnsi.com



Media Contact

SkyParlour for TNS

Claire Holden

+44 (0)330 043 1315

tns@skyparlour.com