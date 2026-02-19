Industry 4.0 digital innovation accelerated through secure, scalable connectivity

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced that Cargill, a global food, agricultural and industrial leader, is transforming operations across its manufacturing and processing facilities through the successful deployment of NTT DATA's Private 5G network across 50 sites globally. The initiative is enabling a connected workplace strategy and supports the deployment of robotics, with additional sites planned for completion in 2026.

Operating across large-scale agricultural processing plants, food manufacturing facilities and industrial sites, Cargill requires secure, scalable connectivity that can be rapidly deployed where traditional network infrastructure is impractical. NTT DATA's Private 5G network, distinct from traditional WiFi or wired networks, provides consistent, high-performance connectivity that enables a connected workforce and the growing use of automation, robotics and digital operations in industrial settings.

As Cargill rolls out SAP ERP across its facilities, NTT DATA's Private 5G network supports a connected workforce by delivering reliable, low latency access to enterprise applications and operational data on smartphones and ruggedized tablets. This connectivity improves real-time visibility into production processes, enhances collaboration between frontline and operations teams and supports faster, data-driven decision-making.

While the majority of deployments are in the United States, Cargill is also live with NTT DATA's Private 5G deployments in Europe, with additional regions under consideration.

Private 5G is also enabling advanced robotics and physical AI deployments in operational environments. For example, Cargill has deployed Spot the Dog at its Amsterdam facility to enhance safety and operational efficiency. The AI-powered robot supports use cases such as automating visual inspections, monitoring for hazards such as equipment overheating and improving worker safety in hazardous or hard to reach areas.

"Our work with NTT DATA is a true partnership, allowing us to confidently advance our global digital transformation strategy," said Robert Greiner, Director Platform Engineering for Customer, Commercial Business Operations Digital Technology at Cargill. "Private 5G gives us a secure, scalable foundation to support connected workers, robotics and edge AI use cases across our operations."

"As manufacturing organizations expand the use of physical AI and intelligent automation, reliable and secure connectivity becomes foundational to digital transformation," said Shahid Ahmed, Global Head of Edge Services, NTT DATA, Inc. "Cargill is demonstrating how Private 5G can bring technology and operations together in environments where traditional networks fall short, while improving safety, agility and performance."

Since introducing the world's first enterprise Private 5G platform in 2021, NTT DATA has been at the forefront of Industry 4.0 innovation, powering transformation for some of the world's most recognized brands.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Visit us at nttdata.com

