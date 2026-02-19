Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in software for the intelligent edge, will showcase technologies for edge AI transformation at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany from March 10-12. Demonstrations include technologies that empower organizations with a reliable, end-to-end foundation for edge AI use cases that preserve security, safety, and reliability throughout the lifecycle. Wind River will be exhibiting in Hall 4 Booth Number 4-112.

"The convergence of OT and IT is reshaping the technology landscape, ushering in a new era of transformation with edge AI. The stakes are high in mission-critical areas such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, and medical systems, where requirements are especially intensive," said Sandeep Modhvadia, chief product officer, Wind River. "The next breakthrough will come with the growth of AI in the physical realm where intelligence isn't confined to a single point, it must sense, think, and act across a distributed system. Wind River can help customers leverage AI and intelligence where it matters most. Providing reliable, modular and scalable solutions, Wind River empowers customers to focus on the innovative use cases and AI-driven applications that create a competitive edge."

Featured demonstrations

Consolidated Edge AI : Consolidation and modernization of embedded systems at the edge to allow mixing safety-critical workloads with non-safety applications such as AI, while keeping costs, space, weight, and power under control.

: Consolidation and modernization of embedded systems at the edge to allow mixing safety-critical workloads with non-safety applications such as AI, while keeping costs, space, weight, and power under control. Intelligent Retail : Operationalizing edge workloads at scale across a distributed retail environment; end-to-end lifecycle management of applications at the edge, deploying, updating, and monitoring containerized and VM workloads across in-store infrastructure.

: Operationalizing edge workloads at scale across a distributed retail environment; end-to-end lifecycle management of applications at the edge, deploying, updating, and monitoring containerized and VM workloads across in-store infrastructure. Aptiv PULSE Sensor : Making warehouses safer and smarter with computer vision and sensor fusion, this exhibit shows how computer vision and radar work together to improve inventory workflows, increase operational safety, and reduce both hardware complexity and cost.

: Making warehouses safer and smarter with computer vision and sensor fusion, this exhibit shows how computer vision and radar work together to improve inventory workflows, increase operational safety, and reduce both hardware complexity and cost. Cloud-Scale Embedded QA : De-risking and accelerating delivery with cloud-scale testing to meet the pressures to ship increasingly complex systems faster without sacrificing safety or quality. Teams can shift testing left, validating earlier in the lifecycle, running large-scale test campaigns in the cloud, and catching issues long before software hits production hardware.

: De-risking and accelerating delivery with cloud-scale testing to meet the pressures to ship increasingly complex systems faster without sacrificing safety or quality. Teams can shift testing left, validating earlier in the lifecycle, running large-scale test campaigns in the cloud, and catching issues long before software hits production hardware. AI-assisted Modeling : Using generative AI and simulation to give teams a powerful framework to speed up the modeling of complex systems virtually.

: Using generative AI and simulation to give teams a powerful framework to speed up the modeling of complex systems virtually. AI-Cobot: Demonstrating edge AI, local infrastructure, and data-driven personalization, a robotic arm showcases an on-prem, cloud-like edge infrastructure that captures physical data in its immediate environment and applies business logic.

Executive Insights On-stage

Wind River will also participate in the following sessions:

Conference Sessions

Maintaining ROS on Yocto: A Survival Guide for Embedded Open Source Integrators, March 10 at 14:15 CET

Real-Time Meets Cloud: Orchestrating RTOS and Linux with Kubernetes, March 10 at 16:30 CET

Enhancing Road User Safety in Connected Vehicles: Real-World 5G C-V2X Applications, March 11 at 10:00 CET

Industrializing CHERI on RISC-V: VxWorks and Hypervisor Support for Safety-Critical Edge Systems, March 12 at 12:45 CET

Web Assembly in Safety-Critical Embedded Systems: A Runtime for the Heterogeneous Future, March 12 at 15:30 CET

Forum Sessions

From RTOS to Linux: Navigating OS Options for the Intelligent Edge, March 10 at 13:30 in Hall 5

From Silos to Synergy: Enabling Manufacturing Excellence Through IT/OT Convergence, March 10 at 14:30 in Hall 5

AI Agent-Driven Simulation Using Natural Language Interaction with vECUs, March 11 at 14:30 in Hall 3

Join Wind River at Embedded World

Wind River experts will be onsite to highlight a portfolio that extends from secure, deterministic operating systems that enable built-in intelligence and decision-making, to full-lifecycle orchestration and tools to allow customers to design, deploy, and sustain intelligent, autonomous systems with confidence. Wind River will be exhibiting at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany on March 10-12 in Hall 4 Booth Number 4-112. For more information or to schedule a meeting at Embedded World 2026, visit https://explore.windriver.com/Embedded-World-2026.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

