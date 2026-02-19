O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and culture solutions, is honored to be recognized once again as a Strategic Leader in the latest Fosway 9-Grid for Talent People Success. This top industry placement from Fosway Group, Europe's leading HR and talent analyst, reaffirms O.C. Tanner's ongoing commitment to innovating employee engagement and workplace culture.

Fosway's independent analysis positions vendors based on performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership, and trajectory, helping HR leaders make informed decisions about workplace solutions. O.C. Tanner's recognition reflects both the strength of its Culture Cloud platform and its ability to support complex, enterprise-level needs with meaningful outcomes.

"Being named a Strategic Leader by Fosway is a powerful validation of the impact our team is delivering for organizations around the world," said Scott Sperry, President and CEO of O.C. Tanner. "Today's talent environment demands culture-forward thinking where authentic recognition and measurable engagement are not optional, but essential. O.C. Tanner's ongoing innovation and focus on outcomes help our clients foster workplaces where people thrive and businesses flourish."

This recognition comes at a time when organizations are increasingly prioritizing employee experience, retention, and culture as core business imperatives. Independent analyst research continues to underline the strategic value of solutions that drive engagement and make recognition an integral part of daily work life.

Being named a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent People Success for the second consecutive year reinforces O.C. Tanner's role in shaping the future of work where employee experiences are elevated, cultures are strengthened, and people are empowered to do their best work.

For more information about O.C. Tanner's complete recognition platform, Culture Cloud, visit octanner.com.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee recognition experiences. Our Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps millions of people thrive at work. Our team of more than 1,600 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages. Together, we create the technology, tools, and awards that help our clients shape high performance environments, drive innovation, and fuel positive business results. Learn more at octanner.com.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

