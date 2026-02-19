Anzeige
WKN: 5375 | ISIN: US00ANTHROP0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ANTHROPIC PBC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: AI Behemoth Anthropic Valued at $380 Billion after Series G

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 19th

  • Equities are little changed after technology shares boosted the major indices on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
  • AI unicorn Anthropic scooped up $30 billion in fresh funding a week ago, pushing its valuation to $380 billion post-money.
  • Actor and investor Kevin O'Leary will join NYSE Live this morning to talk his latest venture: expanding compute power in Utah.
  • 'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer to record an 'Inside the ICE House' podcast, covering season 10 of the show and his business insight.

Opening Bell
Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) celebrates the launch of a multi-billion-dollar expansion of its uranium enrichment plant in Ohio

Closing Bell
Aris Mining (NYSE: ARIS) celebrates its uplisting to the NYSE and its ticker symbol change

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

NYSE congratulates Anthropic on its funding.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916712/NYSE_Feb_19_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916711/NYSE_Feb_19_Anthropic.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5815034/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-ai-behemoth-anthropic-valued-at-380-billion-after-series-g-302692682.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
