PR Newswire
19.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
Galactic Events Studio: Best Coast Pairings and Keyrune Incorporated Announce Company Merger to Support 21,000+ Game Organizers Globally

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyrune Incorporated, creators of the Melee.gg event platform, and Best Coast Pairings (BCP) which has provided event software for tabletop organizers since 2015, today announced their merger. The newly-formed company, Galactic Events Studio, will unify technology solutions for event operators worldwide, streamline operations for store owners, and create unparalleled experiences for players and publishers.

Galactic Events Studio

This merger allows the Galactic Events Studio team to integrate the strengths of both Melee.gg and BCP into unified apps which will provide gamers, organizers, retailers, and publishers the most effective, highly-tested registration and tournament tools available. Galactic Events Studio's products, BCP and Melee.gg will continue to support existing publishers and tournament organizers while investing in the new features users expect .

"Keyrune Incorporated is excited to join together with BCP to serve game players, stores, and publishers around the world," said Scott Elliott, CEO of Keyrune Incorporated. "The Melee.gg platform supports more than 6,000 stores and 10,000 plus organizers globally. Melee serves top-tier publishers like Wizards of the Coast and their Magic: the Gathering Pro Tour and Regional Championship series, as well as Fantasy Flight Games's Star Wars: Unlimited TCG, and their competitive series, from their Planetary Qualifiers through the Galactic Championship. Adding the experience and technology of the BCP team will empower Galactic Events Studio to deliver the most effective event registration and tournament tools available."

Paul McKelvey, CEO of Best Coast Pairings, said, "We started Best Coast Pairings in 2015 with the goal of making it easy for anyone to create and run a gaming event. Delivering on that vision led to incredible partnerships with publishers like Games Workshop and Catan Studio. Our continued efforts to improve the event experience from players to publishers got us connected with the Keyrune team. Our shared values aligned immediately, making it clear that BCP and Keyrune should work together to support the community and industry we love. Together our combined team will deliver best in class tools to support events of all sizes and help retailers and publishers like never before."

The Galactic Events Studio team is already building a unified login between BCP and Melee, and will provide demos of its new "Match Manager" tool during GAMA 2026 in booth 685.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916197/Galactic_Events_Studio_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/best-coast-pairings-and-keyrune-incorporated-announce-company-merger-to-support-21-000-game-organizers-globally-302691916.html

