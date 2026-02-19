Company expands international presence following 319% year-over-year EMEA ARR growth and 100% customer growth

VulnCheck, the exploit intelligence company, today announced it is establishing its EMEA headquarters in Cheltenham, United Kingdom, following a year of regional growth, including 319% year-over-year EMEA ARR growth and 100% customer growth. The move will strengthen VulnCheck's ability to support customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa as demand for exploit intelligence increases.

"EMEA has quickly become one of our fastest-growing regions globally," said Anthony Bettini, CEO of VulnCheck. "Establishing our EMEA headquarters in Cheltenham brings us closer to customers and partners while investing in a well-established U.K. cyber ecosystem. The depth of talent and collaboration here makes it the right location for our continued international growth."

Cheltenham is a key hub within the U.K.'s cyber sector, anchored by a strong public-private security community, leading academic institutions and a fast-growing cluster of cyber companies. VulnCheck's new office will serve as its regional hub for customer engagement, partnerships and talent expansion, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the U.K. market and beyond.

"I am delighted that U.S. firm VulnCheck have chosen Cheltenham in Gloucestershire for their U.K. base, as they grow the business after a successful fund raise," said Phil Clement, head of inward investment, growth and enterprise team at Gloucestershire County Council. "With demand increasing for cyber risk assessments, the company is well placed to utilise the talent pool in the Gloucestershire cluster and is a welcome addition to our cyber community."

The opening follows VulnCheck's $25 million Series B funding round led by Sorenson Capital, with participation from National Grid Partners and existing investors, including Ten Eleven Ventures and In-Q-Tel. The investment brings the company's total funding to $45 million and supports continued product innovation and global expansion.

"At National Grid Partners, we invest in technologies that strengthen resilience at scale," said Arun Chetty, vice president, National Grid Partners. "VulnCheck's strong growth across EMEA reflects the urgency of today's cyber threats and the value of its exploit and vulnerability intelligence platform. We're excited to support the company's expansion in the U.K. and beyond."

Last year, VulnCheck was selected as one of four finalists for the 2025 Black Hat Europe Startup Spotlight competition, underscoring its growing recognition within the global cybersecurity community. In 2024, the company participated in international cyber growth initiatives supported by Plexal, accelerating its engagement with the U.K. ecosystem and building relationships that helped pave the way for its Cheltenham expansion. Plexal is an innovation and growth company that strengthens the U.K.'s technology capabilities through collaboration.

"We're excited to welcome VulnCheck to the U.K., having collaborated with the team to support their international expansion. Establishing its EMEA HQ in the U.K. is a fantastic validator of our national cyber sector, which is buzzing with innovation, talent and solutions, so the team will certainly feel at home," said Saj Huq, CCO at Plexal. "VulnCheck is increasingly becoming a key technology partner to mission-critical organisations globally and their decision to grow in the U.K. further underscores the importance of international collaboration and interoperability across global partners. This also further validates Cheltenham's global relevance as a thriving cyber, technology and national security ecosystem something that we've long been committed to supporting at Plexal. We look forward to building our existing relationship with VulnCheck and celebrating their continued success!"

VulnCheck closes the exploitation-timing gap by enabling security teams to operate on attacker timelines instead of disclosure timelines. By delivering machine-consumable, evidence-driven intelligence on when vulnerabilities become exploitable and how attackers actually use them, VulnCheck helps organizations prepare earlier, respond decisively, and verify exploitation without relying on scores or delayed consensus. Follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

