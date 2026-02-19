Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Camelback Recovery today announced the launch of its telehealth IOP (virtual intensive outpatient program), expanding access to structured addiction treatment and mental health care for adults who need support but cannot step away from work, family, or daily responsibilities. The new telehealth IOP delivers clinician-led group and individual sessions online, allowing patients across Phoenix, Scottsdale and surrounding Valley communities to begin care from the privacy of home while staying connected to a locally based treatment team.

Many people delay treatment because of time constraints, transportation challenges or privacy concerns. Camelback Recovery's virtual model is designed to reduce those barriers while maintaining the structure and clinical rigor of an intensive outpatient program.

"Getting help shouldn't require putting your life on hold," said Chris Newman, chief operating officer at Camelback Recovery. "Our telehealth IOP gives people a clear path to start treatment with real clinicians, on a schedule that respects their responsibilities and protects their privacy."

The program is built for working adults and busy parents, with an evening schedule Monday-Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sessions are led by licensed professionals, including master's-level therapists with experience in dual diagnosis care. Treatment approaches include evidence-based therapies commonly used in virtual IOP settings, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy and motivational interviewing, alongside trauma-informed support.

Camelback Recovery is a locally owned Phoenix provider and offers a full continuum of care for those who need additional support beyond an online intensive outpatient program. The telehealth program is delivered through a HIPAA-compliant platform with encrypted video conferencing and includes protocols to coordinate local resources if urgent safety needs arise.

To learn more about Camelback Recovery's telehealth IOP, verify insurance or start enrollment, visit: https://www.camelbackrecovery.com/telehealth-iop/ or call 602-466-9880.

About Camelback Recovery

Camelback Recovery provides addiction treatment and mental health services in Arizona offering structured programs designed to support long-term recovery through evidence-based care and personalized support.

