Gain exposure to Europe's defense and cybersecurity innovators with a passive index fund tracking the STOXX Europe Total Market Defence Space and Cybersecurity Innovation 50-25 Index.

DWS, a leading European asset manager with global reach, today announced the launch of the Xtrackers Europe Defense Technologies ETF (Nasdaq: XDEF) (the "Fund"). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the STOXX Europe Total Market Defence Space and Cybersecurity Innovation 50-25 Index ("the Index"). The index tracks the performance of European listed equities whose revenues or patent activities are linked to the themes of defense, space and cybersecurity.

The STOXX Europe Total Market Defence Space and Cybersecurity Innovation 50-25 Index is designed to track the performance not only of defense companies, but also manufacturers of satellite technology and developers of software to combat cyber-attacks. To identify companies with significant revenue or innovation potential in these areas, STOXX uses a detailed breakdown of companies' revenues and patent data.

"The European defense market is fast-growing as European Union countries increase defense spending to meet evolving security challenges," said Salvador Gomez, Head of Xtrackers Sales Americas. "The launch of Xtrackers Europe Defense Technologies ETF aims to provide U.S. investors with exposure to a market that is developing innovative defense technologies to drive long-term sector growth."

"As the gateway to international European markets, Xtrackers is committed to providing investors with exposure to high-growth European companies," said Henry Wu, Head of Xtrackers Products U.S. "The Fund provides an opportunity for investors in the U.S. to invest in companies that are at the forefront of evolution in the defense, space and cybersecurity markets."

"The STOXX Europe Total Market Defence Space and Cybersecurity Innovation 50-25 index captures companies across the spectrum and life cycle of the targeted themes offering exposure to today's industry leaders as well to technological innovators in this fast-changing sector," said Axel Lomholt, General Manager, STOXX.

The Fund is available for trading on Nasdaq starting February 19, 2026 and is competitively priced with a net/gross expense ratio of 0.35%.

Xtrackers U.S., Global Product Suite, and AuM Update

The addition of Xtrackers Europe Defense Technologies ETF expands the Xtrackers U.S. product suite to 44 ETFs, and as of December 31, 2025, it has approximately USD 29 billion in assets under management. Xtrackers globally now consists of over 270 UCITS ETFs as of December 31, 2025, with approximately EUR 286 billion in assets under management.

Globally, Xtrackers by DWS is a large and established provider of high-quality exchange traded funds (ETFs) and exchange traded commodities (ETCs). Providing efficient "passive" exposure to indices or to single commodities, Xtrackers ETFs and ETCs provide a comprehensive set of dependable investment tools for effective portfolio allocation.

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS), with EUR 1,085bn of total assets under management (as of 31 December 2025), is a leading European asset manager with global reach. With approximately 5,000 employees in offices around the world, DWS offers individuals, institutions and large corporations access to comprehensive investment solutions and bespoke portfolios across the full spectrum of investment disciplines. Its diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternative asset management enables DWS to deliver targeted solutions for clients across all major liquid and illiquid asset classes. www.dws.com

Risk Disclosure

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Stocks may decline in value. Foreign investing involves greater and different risks than investing in U.S. companies, including currency fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed or less efficient trading markets, lack of comprehensive company information, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. Funds investing in a single industry (or group of industries), country or in a limited geographic region generally are more volatile than more diversified funds. Any fund that focuses in a particular segment of the market or region of the world will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly. Aerospace and defense companies rely on product sales to US and foreign governments and their performance may be adversely affected by government defense spending policies. Companies in the cybersecurity field may be adversely affected by intense competition in the industry, limited product lines and the volatility of the market for cybersecurity products and services. This fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk. An investment in this fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with the fund. Please read the prospectus for more information.

STOXX Index Disclosure

The iSTOXX Europe Total Market Defence Space and Cybersecurity Innovation 50-25 Index is the intellectual property (including registered trademarks) of STOXX Limited, Zug, Switzerland ("STOXX"), Deutsche Börse Group or their licensors, which is used under license. Xtrackers Europe Defense Technologies ETF is neither sponsored nor promoted, distributed or in any other manner supported by STOXX, Deutsche Börse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers and STOXX, Deutsche Börse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not give any warranty, and exclude any liability (whether in negligence or otherwise) with respect thereto generally or specifically in relation to any errors, omissions or interruptions in the Index or its data.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

ETF shares are not individually redeemable, and owners of shares may acquire those shares from the Fund or tender such shares for the redemption to the Fund in Creation Units only.

Consider the Fund's investment objective, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-844-851-4255 or by viewing or downloading a prospectus at www.xtrackers.com. Please read it carefully before investing.

The brand Xtrackers represents all systematic investment solutions. Xtrackers ETFs in the U.S. are managed by DBX Advisors LLC (the "Advisor") and distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. ("ALPS"). The Advisor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DWS Group GmbH Co. KGaA and is not affiliated with ALPS.

Because ETFs trade on a securities exchange, their shares may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. ETFs also incur fees and expenses so they may not fully match the performance of the indexes they are designed to track. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Stocks may decline in value. An investment in the Fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with the Fund.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

War, terrorism, sanctions, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises and related geopolitical events have led, and, in the future, may lead to significant disruptions in U.S. and world economies and markets, which may lead to increased market volatility and may have significant adverse effects on the Fund and its investments.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Certain statements contained in this release may be forward-looking in nature. These include all statements relating to plans, expectations, and other statements that are not historical facts and typically use words like "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regards to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Management does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether, as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements: (i) the effects of adverse changes in market and economic conditions; (ii) legal and regulatory developments; and (iii) other additional risks and uncertainties, including public health crises, war, terrorism, trade disputes and related geopolitical events.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc., which offers investment products, or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc., and RREEF America L.L.C., which offer advisory services.

Copyright 2026 DWS Group GmbH Co. KGaA. All rights reserved.

109159_1 (02/27) DBX007167 (02/27)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219534295/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Audrey Richie

audrey.richie@dws.com

(212) 454-8509



Christian Gubler

christian.gubler@dws.com

(212) 454-8507

