DWS, a leading European asset manager with global reach, today announced the launch of the Xtrackers Europe Market Leaders ETF (CBOE: XEML) (the "Fund"). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the STOXX Europe Total Market Leaders Index, which seeks to capture the performance of European companies considered to be global leaders in their respective market segments. The Fund's portfolio of 40 European stocks is selected through a multi-pronged screening process that evaluates, among other things, a company's market share leadership, competitive advantage and profitability.

Gateway to Europe: Why Global Leaders Matter Now

European equities staged a strong comeback in 2025, attracting record inflows and outperforming expectations. Moreover, Europe's sector mix is currently less dominated by mega-cap tech companies than the U.S. and is more balanced across sectors, such as healthcare and industrials. Although Europe has rebounded, growth remains uneven, underscoring the need for a selective approach focused on global leaders.1

"European equities combine attractive valuations, diversification benefits, and growth potential driven by fiscal stimulus and policy changes," said Salvador Gomez, Head of Xtrackers Sales Americas. "As U.S. markets hit 30-year highs in mega-cap concentration, Europe's global leaders provide a strategic tool to mitigate risk."1

"Market leaders in Europe experience strong outperformance and benefit from sizable market share, competitive advantages and historically consistent profitability," said Henry Wu, Head of Xtrackers Products U.S. "For investors with portfolios tilted towards U.S. stocks, the Fund offers a potential beneficial international allocation to Europe's market leaders."1

"We are pleased to once again partner with DWS in building an ETF comprised of sector-leading European companies that draws on STOXX's demonstrated ability to design and implement such tailored and curated investment vehicles," said Axel Lomholt, General Manager of STOXX. "This latest launch further showcases STOXX's proven capabilities in index customization as leading institutions, like DWS, seek to expand their suite of ETF and other related offerings."

Effective December 23, 2025, the Fund is available for trading on CBOE. It is competitively priced with a net/gross expense ratio of 0.35%.

Xtrackers U.S., Global Product Suite, and AuM Update

The Xtrackers U.S. product suite currently comprises 44 ETFs, and as of December 31, 2025, approximately USD 29 billion in assets under management. Xtrackers globally now consists of over 270 UCITS ETFs as of December 31, 2025, with approximately EUR 286 billion in assets under management.

Globally, Xtrackers by DWS is a large and established provider of high-quality exchange traded funds (ETFs) and exchange traded commodities (ETCs). Providing efficient "passive" exposure to indices or to single commodities, Xtrackers ETFs and ETCs provide a comprehensive set of dependable investment tools for effective portfolio allocation.

1 Source: DWS, STOXX as of 10/31/25

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS), with EUR 1,085bn of total assets under management (as of 31 December 2025), is a leading European asset manager with global reach. With approximately 5,000 employees in offices around the world, DWS offers individuals, institutions and large corporations access to comprehensive investment solutions and bespoke portfolios across the full spectrum of investment disciplines. Its diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternative asset management enables DWS to deliver targeted solutions for clients across all major liquid and illiquid asset classes. www.dws.com

Risk Disclosure

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Stocks may decline in value. European financial markets have experienced volatility and adverse trends in recent years due to concerns about economic downturns or rising government debt levels. A default or debt restructuring by any European country would adversely impact holders of that country's debt, and sellers of credit default swaps linked to that country's creditworthiness. European countries are also significantly affected by fiscal and monetary controls of the European Economic and Monetary Union, and it is possible that the timing and substance of these controls may not address the needs of all European countries. The Fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk. An investment in the Fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with the Fund. Please read the prospectus for more information.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

ETF shares are not individually redeemable, and owners of shares may acquire those shares from the Fund or tender such shares for the redemption to the Fund in Creation Units only.

Consider the Fund's investment objective, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-844-851-4255 or by viewing or downloading a prospectus at www.xtrackers.com Please read it carefully before investing.

The brand Xtrackers represents all systematic investment solutions. Xtrackers ETFs in the U.S. are managed by DBX Advisors LLC (the "Advisor") and distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. ("ALPS"). The Advisor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DWS Group GmbH Co. KGaA and is not affiliated with ALPS.

Because ETFs trade on a securities exchange, their shares may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. ETFs also incur fees and expenses so they may not fully match the performance of the indexes they are designed to track. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Stocks may decline in value. An investment in the Fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with the Fund.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

War, terrorism, sanctions, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises and related geopolitical events have led, and, in the future, may lead to significant disruptions in U.S. and world economies and markets, which may lead to increased market volatility and may have significant adverse effects on the Fund and its investments.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Certain statements contained in this release may be forward-looking in nature. These include all statements relating to plans, expectations, and other statements that are not historical facts and typically use words like "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regards to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Management does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether, as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements: (i) the effects of adverse changes in market and economic conditions; (ii) legal and regulatory developments; and (iii) other additional risks and uncertainties, including public health crises, war, terrorism, trade disputes and related geopolitical events.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc., which offers investment products, or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc., and RREEF America L.L.C., which offer advisory services.

The iSTOXX Europe Total Market Leaders Index is the intellectual property (including registered trademarks) of STOXX Limited, Zug, Switzerland ("STOXX"), Deutsche Börse Group or their licensors, which is used under license. Xtrackers Europe Market Leaders ETF is neither sponsored nor promoted, distributed or in any other manner supported by STOXX, Deutsche Börse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers and STOXX, Deutsche Börse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not give any warranty, and exclude any liability (whether in negligence or otherwise) with respect thereto generally or specifically in relation to any errors, omissions or interruptions in the Index or its data.

Copyright 2026 DWS Group GmbH Co. KGaA. All rights reserved.

109055_1 (02/27) DBX007183 (02/27)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310441760/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Audrey Richie

audrey.richie@dws.com

(212) 454-8509

Christian Gubler

christian.gubler@dws.com

(212) 454-8507