Whirlpool Corporation Named One of America's Most Iconic Companies by Time

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Whirlpool Corporation has been named to TIME's list of "America's Most Iconic Companies," earning a place among 250 U.S. companies recognized for their enduring influence on the fabric of American culture.

"It is an honor to be named one of the nation's most iconic companies, especially as we prepare to celebrate America's 250th birthday," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "From the company's humble start in 1911 to the millions of American homes we serve today, our legacy is built on designing and manufacturing appliances that improve life at home. We're proud to have started in America and stayed in America, growing for generations alongside the communities that have helped make us who we are."

Whirlpool Corporation is the only home appliance company to be recognized as one of America's Most Iconic Companies, which is based on an independent survey of U.S. residents who were invited to evaluate companies on recognition, cultural impact, emotional connection, and resilience.

The company's iconic brand portfolio includes Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. Approximately 80% of the products the company sells in the U.S. are manufactured domestically, supported by more than 20,000 U.S. employees, including 14,000 manufacturing workers across 10 U.S. plants. Over the past decade, Whirlpool Corporation has invested $23 billion in American manufacturing, labor and logistics.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

