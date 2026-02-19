Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YGR4 | ISIN: US3687361044 | Ticker-Symbol: G84
Tradegate
19.02.26 | 21:15
194,20 Euro
+0,49 % +0,95
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
191,65194,7519.02.
192,35194,1519.02.
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Generac Power Systems, Inc.: Generac Signs Agreement to Acquire Enercon, Accelerating Growth in Data Center and Switchgear Markets

East Peoria, Illinois-based manufacturer brings 50 years of expertise in generator enclosures and switchgear for mission-critical applications

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Enercon Engineering, Inc., adding specialized manufacturing expertise in generator enclosures and switchgear to meet the growing need for backup power as global demand for data center capacity could more than triple by 2030.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in East Peoria, Illinois, Enercon designs and manufactures custom power equipment and industrial enclosures for demanding, high-reliability applications. The company's more than 120 employees operate a 160,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Combined with Generac's new state-of-the-art plant in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and its new facility in Sussex, Wisconsin, this acquisition underscores the company's ongoing investment in scaling capacity for commercial and industrial products to meet growing demand.

"Enercon brings 50 years of proven expertise in custom power systems, and their deep in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities strengthen and accelerate Generac's Commercial & Industrial business. From UL-certified switchgear to power distribution solutions and generator enclosures, this positions us to better serve hyperscale and enterprise data center markets in particular, where reliability, precision and excellence are critical," said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac Chairman, President and CEO.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of investments Generac has made to scale its C&I manufacturing capacity as part of its effort to double C&I product sales in the years ahead. Backup power generators sold to the data center market are expected to be a primary driver of this rapid growth.

Upon closing, Enercon will operate as "Enercon, a Generac company" under Generac's Domestic Commercial & Industrial Business Group. The current leadership team will continue to lead the business. Closing is subject to regulatory approvals and is anticipated in the second quarter of 2026.

For more information about Generac's Commercial and Industrial business, visit www.generac.com/industrial.

About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.