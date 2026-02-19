Brunswick Exploration Identifies Seven New Spodumene Targets and Stakes Additional Claims at Anatacau Main

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified three new high priority lithium targets (area A, B and C in Figure 1) at the Anatacau Main Project, where drilling is currently underway, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Project is strategically situated 22 kilometers east and along strike of a major proven lithium-bearing structural corridor also hosting Rio Tinto's Galaxy Project and Brunswick's Anatacau West Project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Anatacau is rapidly proving to be one of the most exciting projects in our portfolio alongside Mirage with the addition of these seven potential spodumene showings within larger packages of highly evolved and favorable pegmatites. These high priority targets were the result of additional compilation work in preparation for the ongoing drill program and highlight the significant exploration potential of the Project. Following the drill program at Anais, Brunswick will commence a major prospecting campaign to rapidly evaluate these new targets once ground conditions permit field activities."

Figure 1: Anatacau Project Location





Anais Discovery Targets

Between two and five kilometers south of the Anais showing where the Company is currently drilling, three unverified spodumene showings were identified through compilation work. These showings significantly expand the exploration potential surrounding the Anais discovery (area A in Figure 1). Over 200 pegmatite outcrops have been identified through satellite imagery in this area with the largest measuring approximately 500 by 200 meters.

Newly Staked Targets

Contiguous and located immediately west to the Anatacau Main Project, BRW recently completed staking covering an additional three unverified spodumene showings and 150 pegmatite outcrops (area B in Figure 1). The largest identified outcrop measures 800 by 100 meters. It is possible that the potential spodumene showings, alongside the southern most targets in area A, form a new secondary trend to the lithium-bearing structural corridor hosting Rio Tinto's Galaxy Project and Brunswick's Anais showing.

Pontax Trend Targets

The Pontax trend is an emerging major NE-SW regional lithium-bearing structural corridor extending over 20 kilometers across the southern portion of the Anatacau Property. Brunswick Exploration has identified over 13 highly fractionated pegmatites with highly favorable K/Rb ratios (below 30 and as low as 14) and mineralogy within the Pontax trend (area C in Figure 1) within over 90 pegmatite outcrops where the largest visible outcrop measures approximately 200 by 50 meters. These high priority targets neighbor one potential spodumene showing controlled by BRW. This corridor continues to the southwest where it hosts Cygnus Metals' Pontax Lithium Project and Li-FT Power's Pontax Project.

Figure 2: BRW Quebec Portfolio





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Francois Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO

Phone: 514 861 4441

Email: info@BRWexplo.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6985a3b1-4935-444b-bd32-c2e863c7589d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf443a7e-9e6b-4d60-8c42-a6a800621327