Kane Biotech Inc.: Kane Biotech Expands Commercial Activities in the United States

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) ("Kane Biotech" or the "Company") today announces that it has signed non-exclusive distribution/sales agreements for its revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel product line with Patient Care Medical (Austin, TX) and Life Biologics (Lakewood, NJ).





US FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada approved revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel

and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

These U.S. non-exclusive distribution and sales agreements expand our presence in targeted sales channels and geographic markets. Life Biologics distributes nationally in advanced wound care, while Patient Care Medical distributes within Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf Coast specializing in in-hospital and mobile wound care facilities. Preparations are underway for initial shipments in the near term.

"Expanding our U.S. distribution network remains a key priority for the Company," said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim CEO of Kane Biotech. "These agreements enhance our access to selected U.S. markets and support our near-term commercialization objectives."

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

