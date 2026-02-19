Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. Uplists to OTCQB Market Today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCQB: XONI), a diversified media and live-event sports company, and parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), today announced that its common stock has been approved to uplist from the OTCID Market to the OTCQB Market. The stock will begin trading on the more structured and liquid OTCQB market today.

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public market for growth-stage companies and requires issuers to meet ongoing financial reporting standards, audited financials, maintain current disclosures, and complete annual management certification and verification requirements. The elevated exchange is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., which oversees 12,000+ securities across its public markets.

"Our uplisting to the OTCQB is a major milestone on our way to a national exchange and is a strong endorsement of our financial team and our operating model as a rising player in minor league sports and entertainment," said Jeff Lambert, Chairman of the Board of Xtreme One Entertainment. "It reflects our continued execution against our long-term growth strategy and strengthens our visibility within the investment community, while reinforcing our commitment to transparency, governance, and disciplined expansion."

The Company's approval to uplist to OTCQB adds significant shareholder value including:

Increased visibility and credibility among institutional and retail investors

Expanded broker-dealer and market maker participation and liquidity

Strengthens the Company's capital markets positioning

Supports strategic growth initiatives across its sports and media platform

Xtreme One continues to advance its multi-platform growth initiatives across live sports, media distribution, and intellectual property monetization, while evaluating strategic partnerships and capital formation opportunities designed to drive long-term shareholder value. The Company's next XFC arena show will be April 25, 2026 at Xtream Arena near the campus of the University of Iowa.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCQB: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. This includes operating and scaling Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), which has delivered more than 60 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC Global, Inc. in 2023, Xtreme One has produced 13 nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on Fandango at Home, CDN Deportes, XFC's YouTube Channel, American Forces Network globally, and a growing list of international media platforms. For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFC.Global.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected trading on the OTCQB, anticipated benefits of the uplisting, growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, capital formation, and future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include market conditions, capital availability, regulatory requirements, competitive pressures, and other factors described in the Company's public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

