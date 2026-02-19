Anzeige
19.02.2026
Sangiacomo Presses Americas: Sangiacomo Presses Expands Press Lineup with High-Speed Models, Larger Tables and Servo Option for High Tonnage Models

Sangiacomo Presses Americas has announced a brand new line of high-speed straight-side presses, as well as expanded servo and table size options across its heavy-tonnage press line. These offerings reinforce Sangiacomo's position as a leader in high-performance metal stamping and forming solutions.

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Sangiacomo Presses Americas:

Higher Speeds without Compromising Precision

Three new high-speed, cross-shaft flywheel presses are now part of Sangiacomo's standard offering, with customizations available upon request. An 80-ton press with single connecting rod can reach 400 strokes per minute, while 125- and 200-ton presses with double connecting rod reach 350 and 300 strokes per minute, respectively. The fully guided ram guarantees exceptional precision and consistency throughout every stroke, ensuring part quality and tool longevity. Sangiacomo has also enhanced speed performance across several other presses.

Advanced Servo Press Technology for Heavy-Tonnage Applications

High-torque motors with fully programmable motion curves, allowing precise control of speed, dwell, and stroke profiles, power Sangiacomo's servo press models. Suitable for a wide range of sheet metal forming operations from deep drawing to complex progressive stamping, Sangiacomo's servo technology delivers exceptional repeatability and process stability.

The standard range now includes 250- to 500-ton options for straight side servo presses with double connecting rod; servo can be requested for other models. These presses feature rigid, unitized frames and fully guided rams for consistent accuracy throughout the entire stroke, even at higher stroke speeds.

Larger Working Table Sizes for Heavy-Tonnage Straight Side Presses

The newly available 3.2-meter table configuration provides manufacturers with increased flexibility for large dies, progressive tooling, and complex forming applications by improving load distribution and die stability. These expanded table dimensions are now available on Sangiacomo's 315-, 400-, and 500-ton straight-side presses.

Designed for Modern Manufacturing Demands

Every Sangiacomo press, designed and manufactured in Italy, can be customized for ideal stroke length, table size, automation integration, and Industry 4.0 connectivity. Siemens PLC controls, real-time monitoring, and remote diagnostics further support reliable, data-driven production environments. This commitment to customer-focused engineering is reflected in feedback from valued partners. As Matt Dearman, Process Engineer at McLoone Metal Graphics, shared:

"We were particularly impressed with [Sangiacomo's] engineering team's determination to build presses with their customer's end use in mind, which made the implementation of the new presses with our hundreds of existing dies seamless. We worked with them to modify the shank holder size, bolster plate thickness/shut height, and added slug evacuation holes to the presses."

A key feature of Sangiacomo presses is the adjustable stroke, which empowers manufacturers to efficiently perform multiple forming capabilities under a single press. Rene Zwahlen, electrical engineer and President of Sangiacomo Presses Americas, advises that, "The optimal stamping process always employs the shortest press stroke possible."

About Sangiacomo Presses

Founded in 1956, Sangiacomo Presse is a global manufacturer of mechanical and servo presses, offering standard and custom solutions from 10 to 500 tons. Sangiacomo Presses Americas, LLC has operated as its sales and service provider throughout North, Central, and South America since 2014. With more than 17,000 presses produced worldwide, Sangiacomo is known for precision engineering, long-term reliability, and application-driven design.

For more information about Sangiacomo servo presses and heavy-tonnage metal forming solutions, visit https://www.sangiacomo-presses.com/ or contact the Sangiacomo sales and engineering teams directly at 256-275-4701 or info@sangiacomo-presses.com.

SOURCE: Sangiacomo Presses Americas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sangiacomo-presses-expands-press-lineup-with-high-speed-models-larger-1137797

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
