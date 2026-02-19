Anzeige
19.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
Candescent AXIS 2026 Brings Bank and Credit Union Leaders Together to Define the Era of Intelligent Banking

Beyond Digital Banking: Hundreds of leaders explore how human understanding and real-time intelligence drive smarter experiences, stronger relationships, and sustainable growth

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Candescent, defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today announced that Candescent AXIS 2026 will take place April 21-23, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Hundreds of bank and credit union leaders will gather at AXIS to explore how Intelligent Banking is enabling smarter experiences, stronger relationships, and sustainable growth.

"Digital transformed access. Intelligent Banking transforms understanding," said Brendan Tansill, CEO of Candescent. "When human understanding connects to data intelligence responsibly, banks and credit unions can recognize needs, personalize experiences, and guide relationships with purpose at scale. That's what we're building together at AXIS."

Candescent AXIS 2026 is the next evolution of the company's flagship client conference, formerly known as Candescent Accelerate. Last year's event hosted more than 775 attendees, 85% of whom were major organizational decision-makers, from more than 500 financial institutions. This year's AXIS builds on that momentum with a reimagined experience anchored in the theme "Connected Brilliance," including the debut of the Experience Exchange, an interactive hub for peer connection, partner innovation, and real-world solution design through expanded collaboration labs and deep-dive technical sessions.

The agenda features keynotes from artist-entrepreneur Erik Wahl and futurist Nikolas Badminton, reflecting the event's focus on experience and intelligence. Wahl, an artist and entrepreneur, demonstrates how human-centered design drives the brand differentiation required for growth. Complementing him, Badminton, an advisor to the Age of AI series and author of the JP Morgan-featured Facing Our Futures, helps institutions leverage artificial intelligence to turn data into actionable foresight.

"Banks and credit unions have unprecedented access to data, but unlocking its value requires more than analytics alone," says Gareth Gaston, Chief Product Officer at Candescent. "At AXIS, we're highlighting how Intelligent Banking connects experience, platform extensibility, and insight so institutions can operate with greater clarity and confidence. That's what ultimately builds long-term trust with customers and members."

Registration for Candescent AXIS 2026 is now open: https://events.candescent.com/CandescentAXIS26.

About Candescent: Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com.

Media Contact - Kristina LeBlanc - kristina@notablypr.com; 508-930-5636

SOURCE: Candescent



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/candescent-axis-2026-brings-bank-and-credit-union-leaders-togethe-1139242

