Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Expands Its Education Software Portfolio with the Acquisition of DigitalEd

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DigitalEd, an innovative provider of online learning solutions for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Waterloo, DigitalEd is the company behind Möbius, a powerful online learning and assessment platform designed to support math-based and STEM courses at scale. Built on deep roots in the mathematics and academic communities through its origins within Maplesoft, DigitalEd has quickly established itself as a trusted partner to universities and colleges worldwide by helping institutions deliver engaging, rigorous, and data-driven digital learning experiences.

"DigitalEd has built an exceptional platform that addresses one of the most complex areas of higher education, online STEM teaching and assessment," said Costa Tagalakis, Managing Partner at Valsoft Corporation. "Their deep subject-matter expertise, strong product vision, and unwavering focus on improving learning outcomes align perfectly with Valsoft's long-term approach to building enduring software businesses. We're excited to welcome DigitalEd to the Valsoft family and support their continued growth."

"Joining Valsoft marks an important milestone for DigitalEd," said Christina Perdikoulias, President and Chief Operating Officer of DigitalEd. "Our mission has always been to empower educators with technology that makes learning better for everyone. Valsoft's decentralized model and long-term mindset allow us to stay true to that mission, continuing to innovate, invest in our platform, and serve institutions as a dedicated, independent team."

Following the acquisition, Christina Perdikoulias has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of DigitalEd and will lead the company into its next phase of growth under Valsoft's long-term ownership. Having played a central role in shaping DigitalEd's strategy and operations, her appointment ensures continuity in leadership, vision, and execution.

DigitalEd will continue to operate autonomously, focusing on its customers, employees, and market execution. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, DigitalEd will operate within TAG Software Group, one of Valsoft's education-focused operating groups, enabling it to preserve its culture and strategic direction while benefiting from shared expertise, resources, and long-term support.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), LP Lacasse (Senior Legal Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). The seller was represented by Tyton Partners and Stikeman Elliott LLP.

About DigitalEd

DigitalEd is an advanced digital learning company with a mission to improve education for students, faculty, colleges and universities, with an initial focus on STEM. DigitalEd drives better STEM outcomes through Möbius, its advanced online learning and assessment platform. Designed for universities and colleges, Möbius delivers interactive lessons, homework and assignments, sophisticated assessments, and powerful math capabilities that help institutions scale high-quality learning and evaluation while providing a genuine assessment of student understanding. Hundreds of higher education institutions worldwide use Möbius to deliver their STEM courses. To learn more about DigitalEd, visit: www.digitaled.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

