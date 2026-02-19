|Special Participation
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, is pleased to announce participating issuers and new and returning Partners for 2026.
"We are excited to share that THE Event has confirmed 130 issuers and over 50 Partners for 2026. We are pleased to welcome new partners: Altitude Capital Partners, Maxit Capital, The Money Channel NYC, Ventum Capital, IAMGOLD Corporation, Apaton Finance, MNP LLP as well as all of the partners who have supported us from the beginning. Recently, we updated our sponsorship terminology to better reflect our business model and to emphasize that we value our Partners as long-term investors as we continue to build this distinctive, Canadian independent global investor platform together. We thank the international mining companies, governments, and the investment community for their continued support," stated Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Event.
"THE Event is celebrated for its dedication to diversity and inclusion, exemplified by its distinctive Student Partnership Program and THE SheCo Initiative. This year, we are pleased to share that THE SheCo Initiative, in collaboration with Vior Inc., will donate proceeds from THE Event to Moisson Rive-Sud, a food bank in Quebec that assists those vulnerable to food insecurity. I'm also pleased to announce that our Student Partnership Program for 2026, supported by Glencore Canada, IAMGOLD Corporation, and OR Royalties, is now complete," Jobin added.
"We are one of the Founding Partners of International Mining Week, scheduled for June 1 to 5, alongside The International Trade and Forfaiting Association (ITFA) and The Québec Mining Association (QMA). Both the QMA and ITFA will host their events alongside THE Event, which will focus on one-on-one investor meetings. This collaboration brings together international mining firms, related companies, supply chain experts, investors, and government representatives in a single location. Information on IMW Partners, plenary sessions, and events is available at: www.themininginvestmentevent.com."
|THE Mining Investment Event - Participating Companies
*1x1's only ^^ExplorCo Lounge Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev.
|1911 Gold Mining
TSX-V: AUMB
|Domestic Metals Corp*
TSX-V: DMCU
|Lotus Gold Corporation*
Private
|Saudi Gold Refinery Co.*
Private
|Abcourt Mines Inc.#
TSX-V: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF
|Dryden Gold Corp.* #
TSX-V: DRY; OCTQB: DRYGF
|Loyalist Exploration Limited*
CSE:PNGC
|Scorpio Gold Corporation*
TSX-V: SGN; OTCQB: SRCRF
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM
|Dynasty Gold Corp*
TSX-V: DYG
|Maple Gold Mines Ltd. #
TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQX: MGMLF
|Scottie Resources Corp
TSX-V: SCOT; OTCQB: SCTSF
|Alamos Gold Inc.~
TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI
|Element 29 Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: ECU; OTCQB: EMTRF
|McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd*
CSE: MLM: OTCQB: MLMLF
|Search Minerals ~
TSX-V: SMY
|Alkane Resources Limited
TSX: ALK; ASX: ALK
|Emperor Metals Inc.*#
CSE: AUOZ; OTCQB: EMAUF
|Midland Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: MD
|Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.*#
TSX-V: SCMI
|Andean Precious Metals
TSX: APM
|Equity Metals Corporation*
TSX-V: EQTY; OTCQB: EQMEF
|Minaurum Gold Inc.*
TSX.V: MGG; OTCQX: MMRGF
|Silver One Resources Inc.
TSX-V: SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF
|Argenta Silver Corp.*
TSX-V: AGAG; OTCQB: AGAGF
|ES Gold Corp
CSE: ESAU
|Minera Alamos Inc.,
TSX-V: MAI; OTCQX: MAIFF
|Silver X Mining Corp.*
TSX-V: AGX: OTCQB: AGXPF
|Argo Gold Inc. ~
TSX-V: ARQ: OTCQB: ARBTF
|Exploits Discovery Corp.*
CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF
|Mineros S.A.
TSX: MSA
|Sirios Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF
|Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.*
TSX-V: AZS; OTCQB: AZASF
|Falcon Copper Corp.
Private
|Mithril Silver and Gold Limited
TSX-V: MSG; ASX:MTH
|Spanish Mountain Gold#
TSX-V: SPA: OTCQB: SPAZF
|Arizona Metals*
TSX: AMC; OTCQX: AZMCF
|Firefly Metals Ltd.
TSX: FFM; ASX: FFM
|New Age Metals Inc.*
TSX-V: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF
|Standard Uranium Limited*
TSX-V: STND; OTCQB: STTDF
|Astra Exploration Inc*
TSX-V: ASTR; OTCQB: ATEPF
|First Mining Gold Corp. #
TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF
|New Found Gold Corp.
TSX:V-NFG; NYSE-A: NFG
|STLLR Gold Inc.
TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF
|Atha Energy Corp
TSX-V: SASK; OTCQB: SASKF
|First Phosphate Corp.~
CSE: PHOS: OTCQB: FRSPF
|Nexgold Mining Corp.
TSX-V: NEXG
|Summit Royalty*
Private
|Atlas Salt Inc.*
TSX-V: ATLAS; OTCQX: SALQF
|Formation Metals Inc.*
CSE: FOMO; OTCQB: FOMTF
|Nicola Mining Inc.
TSX-V: NIM; OTCQB: HUSIF
|Sun Summit Minerals Corp.*
TSX-V: SMN; OTCQB: SMREF
|Auriginal Mining Corp*
TSX-V: AUME
|FPX Nickel Corp.
TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF
|North Atlantic Titanium Corp#^^
CSE: NATO
|Surge Copper Corp*
TSX-V: SURG; OTCQB: SRGXF
|Aurion Resources Ltd.
TSX-V: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF
|GEOMEGA Resources Inc.
TSX-V: GMA; OTCQB: GOMRF
|NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc.
TSX-V: NCX
|Talisker Resources Ltd.~
TSX: TSK; OTCQB: TSKFF
|Avanti Gold Corp *
CSE: AGC
|Glencore Canada
LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN
|Nuvau Minerals Corp.*
TSX-V: NMC
|Trident Resources Corp.*
TSX-V: ROCK; OTCQB: TRDTF
|Azimut Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AZM; OTCQX: AZMTF
|Golden Cariboo Resources^^
CSE: GCC
|Onyx Gold Corp.
TSX-V: ONYX; OTCQX: ONXGF
|Troilus Gold Corp.
TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF
|Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.
CSE: BLLG; OTCQB: BLAGF
|Greenlight Metals Inc.*
TSX-V:GRL
|OR Royalties Inc.
TSX: OR; NYSE: OR
|Tronic Metals *
Private
|Bonterra Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: BTR; OTCQX: BONXF
|Guanajuato Silver Company*
TSX-V: GSVR; OTCQX: GSVRF
|Orvana Minerals Corp.
TSX: ORV
|Uranium X Discovery Corp.^^
CSE: STMN
|Brixton Metals Corporation*
TSX-V: BBB; OTCQB: BBBXF
|Gunnison Copper Corp.*
TSX: GCU; OTCQB:GCUMF
|Osisko Development Corp.
TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV
|US Gold Corp.
NASDAQ: USAU
|Brunswick Exploration*
TSX: BRW
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
TSX-V: HSTR; OTCQX: HSTXF
|Outcrop Silver Corporation #
TSX:VOCG; OTCQX: OCGSF
|Valkea Resources Corp.
TSX-V: OZ
|Cartier Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: ECR
|Hi View Resources Inc*
CSE: HVW
|Panther Metals PLC*
LSE: PALM.
|Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.^^
TSX-V: VRB; OTCQB: VRBFF
|Cascadia Minerals Ltd.
TSX-V: CAM; OTCQB: CAMNF
|IAMGOLD Corp.
TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG
|Pelangio Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: PX
|Vior Inc.
TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF
|Cassiar Gold Corp*
TSX-V: GLDC, OTCQX: CGLCF
|Integra Resources Corp.
TSX-V: ITR; NYSE: ITRG
|Peloton Minerals Corporation*
CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF
|Vizsla Silver Corp.
TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA
|Centerra Gold Inc. ~
TSX: CG; NYSE: CGAU
|Juno Corp.*
Private
|Perseverance Metals Inc.*#
TSX-V: PMI
|Volta Metals Ltd.*
CSE: VLTA
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
TSX-V:CERT; OTC: CRDOF
|Kirkland Lake Discoveries*#
TSX-V: KLDC
|PMET Resources Inc
TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF
|Wallbridge Mining Company
TSX: WM; OTCQB: WLBMF
|Cerro De Pasco Resources
TSX-V: CDPR
|Kuya Silver Corp.
CSE: KUYA; OTCQB: KUYAF
|Power Metallic
TSX-V: PNPN
|Westdome Gold Mines Ltd*
TSX:WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF
|Collective Mining Ltd.
TSX: CNL; NYSE: CNL
|Lahontan Gold Corp.*
TSX.V: LG; OTCQB: LGCXF
|Q2 Metals Corp.
TSX-V:QTWO; OTCQB:QUEXF
|White Gold Corp.*
TSX-V:WGO; OTCQX: WHGOF
|Commerce Resources Corp.*
TSX-V: CCE; OTC:CMRZF
|Latin Metals Inc*
TSX-V: LMS; OTCQB: LMSQF
|Radisson Mining Resources
TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF
|Winshear Gold Corp ^^
TSX-V: WINS
|CUPANI Metals Corporation*
CSE: CUPA
|Lavras Gold corp
TSX-V: LGC; OTCQX:LGCFF
|Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.*
TSX-V: RSM OTCQB: RSGOF
|XAU Resources Inc. ~
TSX-V: GIG
|Cygnus Metals Limited
TSX-V: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF
|Leviathan Metals Corp.*
TSX-V: LVX: OTCQB: LVXF
|RPX Gold Inc.*
TSX-V: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF
|XXIX Metal Corp.*
TSX-V: XXIX; OTCQB; LW0
|Dolly Varden Silver Corp
TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF
|Li-FT Power Ltd.*
TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF
|San Cristóbal Mining
Private
|Yukon Metals Corp.
CSE: YMC: OTCQB: YMMCF
International Mining Week - June 1-5, 2026
THE Mining Investment Event - June 2-4, 2026
THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:
https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca
THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and partnered to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative.
THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week ("IMW"), also taking place in Quebec City. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.
|Joanne Jobin
CEO & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media
jjobin@irinc.ca
|Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media
jchoi@irinc.ca
