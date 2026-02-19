TraceLink, Inc.: TraceLink Named to RXinsider's 2026 Pharmacy500 for Powering Digital Network Orchestration Across the Regulated Pharmacy Supply Chain

The recognition highlights TraceLink's Business-to-Network Integrate-Once platform that enables end-to-end digitalization, interoperable compliance execution, and operational resilience at industry scale

TraceLink is recognized for delivering a unified, network-based platform that helps pharmacies and their trading partners orchestrate procure-to-pay through an Integrate-Once model, automate the identification and reconciliation of recalled products, and operationalize DSCSA regulatory requirements on an industrial-grade foundation designed for mission-critical, regulated processes.

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent supply chain orchestration, today announced it has been named to RXinsider's 2026 Pharmacy500 list for the third consecutive year. The Pharmacy500 recognizes companies whose solutions are driving meaningful operational impact across the U.S. pharmacy supply chain.

As pharmacies face increasing drug costs and drug shortages, higher transaction volumes, and growing operational pressure, TraceLink provides a Business-to-Network Integrate-Once model that links CMOs, brand manufacturers, wholesalers, logistics providers, health systems, and retail pharmacies through a shared digital infrastructure. Rather than relying on fragmented systems and point-to-point integrations, pharmacies operate regulated workflows-including procure-to-pay processes, DSCSA compliance, compliance exception management, and recall management-directly on the TraceLink network.

"Protecting patients today requires orchestration across many companies, people, processes, and systems. It requires dispensers and their suppliers to work together reliably at scale," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "Our platform helps pharmacies and health systems meet DSCSA requirements and orchestrate critical processes such as procure-to-pay and recalls management and move forward with confidence-so pharmacy teams can focus on patient care while the system handles the complexity behind the scenes."

Digitalizing the End-to-End Pharmacy Supply Chain on an Industrial-Grade Platform Built for Regulated Industries Like Healthcare

With full DSCSA interoperability enforcement now active, pharmacies face operational and financial risk when transaction systems fail to perform at scale. Product holds, inventory shortages, order management exceptions, shipment delays, reconciliation errors, and financial audit exposure directly impact product availability and patient safety.

TraceLink addresses these challenges by enabling pharmacies to digitalize workflows on a single network platform. This shared operational backbone allows pharmacies and their trading partners to operate in real time, coordinate across organizations, and maintain continuous visibility without fragmented systems or point-to-point integrations.

As a result of this network-based execution model, issues such as recalls or compliance exceptions are handled as part of normal operational execution-not as isolated emergency processes. Pharmacies gain faster product identification, more precise targeting, and coordinated partner response, helping to maintain continuity of care while minimizing operational disruption.

Orchestrating Execution at Scale Through an Industrial No-Code Platform

TraceLink's platform enables pharmacies to move beyond task-level automation to orchestrated execution across trading partners, systems, and regulatory processes.

Built on an industrial, governed no-code platform, pharmacies can orchestrate and adapt network-based workflows that support daily operations and high-impact events without custom development.

Solutions such as Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) , Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET) , and OPUS Reports and Dashboards operate as native, integrated components of this orchestration layer, enabling visibility, workflow coordination, and performance monitoring without siloed tooling. Critically, for IT teams with already-stretched work backlogs, all OPUS solutions also feature no-code configuration capability for business teams to quickly adapt workflows, user roles, permissions, and other settings to each organization's needs.

Looking ahead, TraceLink's platform architecture and end-to-end supply chain orientation are purpose-built to support governed digital AI agents operating alongside pharmacy teams, enabling responsible automation of high-volume compliance and operational tasks under human oversight.

Built for Pharmacy-Grade Reliability and Network Scale

TraceLink's platform is engineered to support always-on healthcare operations at scale:

99.98%+ availability exceeded via always-on architecture in an active-active-active deployment.

9+ billion EPCIS transactions processed across tens of billions of serialized items.

310,000+ pre-integrated trading partners.

Proven performance during DSCSA enforcement milestones with 95% of transactions processed within 1 minute.

73B+ commissioned serial numbers managed.

Top-tier ISO, SOC, and CyberVadis results-including zero nonconformances, zero exceptions, and a Platinum CyberVadis rating (993/1,000)-validating the security, compliance, and resilience of TraceLink's industrial-grade digital network platform.

This industrial-grade infrastructure enables pharmacies to operate with confidence as regulatory complexity and transaction volumes continue to increase.

Being named to RXinsider's 2026 Pharmacy500 reflects the trust pharmacies place in TraceLink to operate regulated supply chain processes at scale. By combining its B2N Integrate-Once model, orchestrated execution, and real-time operational visibility, TraceLink helps pharmacies reduce disruption, maintain continuity of care, and build resilient digital operations for the future. Learn how TraceLink is helping define the next era of pharmacy supply chain operations at https://www.tracelink.com/ .

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by linking more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its Business-to-Network Integrate-Once network. Leading companies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global digitalization, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient receives the medicines they rely on, safely, securely, and on time.

About RXinsider

Headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island, RXinsider is a pharmacist-founded marketing/communications (MARCOM) and market intelligence (INTEL) company focused on pharmacy operations and the companies supporting dispensing pharmacies. Through our publications, digital platforms, market research, and training resources, RXinsider educates pharmacy management and industry professionals on the products, services, and trends that impact pharmacy operations across the supply chain.

