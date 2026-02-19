Aprimo, a leader in digital asset management (DAM) and content operations, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Digital Asset Management Systems, Q1 2026. In the report, Aprimo was rated highest among all vendors in the Current Offering category, receiving a score of 4.38 out of a total of 5.

Aprimo Recognized as a Leader in Digital Asset Management Systems evaluation by Independent Research Firm

For Aprimo, this recognition underscores their continued focus on helping businesses operationalize content with intelligence, automation, and governance built into a single, unified platform. Aprimo's agentic content operations platform enables enterprises to move beyond traditional asset management and adopt a more intelligent, connected approach to managing the full content ecosystem.

"We believe being named a Leader in the Forrester Wave reflects Aprimo's commitment to helping enterprises transform how they manage and scale content," said Erik Huddleston, CEO of Aprimo. "Receiving the highest possible score in 15 criteria reinforces, in our opinion, what our customers experience every day: a platform built to deliver real outcomes through AI, automation, and enterprise-grade governance."

In the report, Forrester sums up its Aprimo write up with a final take that says, "Aprimo is an excellent choice for large organizations seeking a full-featured DAM system that delivers robust AI features and can help extend content use, transformation, and personalization to more enterprise users."

Driving Results Through Innovation

Aprimo continues to invest in innovation that helps organizations simplify complexity and scale content operations, including:

AI as a system of action

Aprimo's AI agent strategy positions DAM as an intelligent system of action. A comprehensive set of prebuilt and configurable AI agents automate and optimize content operations, supported by early-adopter programs, industry-specific agents, and prompt libraries that accelerate real-world adoption.

Extending content use and personalization

Aprimo helps enterprises extend the use, transformation, and personalization of content across more users. AI agents support creative and operational workflows, enabling content to be adapted, reused, and personalized at scale without increasing manual effort.

Strength in asset onboarding, metadata, and discovery

Aprimo excels in core DAM capabilities like asset onboarding and metadata management with AI-native enrichment, workflow and taxonomy blueprint starter packs, and natural language search. These capabilities make assets easier to discover, reuse, and govern across global teams.

Able to scale for large, complex organizations

Forrester identifies Aprimo as an excellent choice for large enterprises seeking a full-featured DAM. The platform supports both technical and creative use cases, advanced immersive content, and enterprise requirements for scale, security, and controlled collaboration.

Commitment to Customer Success

Aprimo continues to support measurable customer outcomes across industries including financial services, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and government. Global brands rely on Aprimo to accelerate campaign execution, improve content reuse, ensure compliance, and scale digital experiences with confidence.

Read the Full Report

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Digital Asset Management Systems, Q1 2026 is available to access here.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here

