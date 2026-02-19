SBAB Bank AB (publ) has applied to have its bond delisted from STO Corporate Bonds.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan.



ISIN:SE0013102068

Trading code:SBAB 1

ISIN:SE0013102050

Trading code:SBAB 2



The last day of trading will be on February 20, 2026.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280

