Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 16:36 Uhr
NetWitness Security LLC: NetWitness and Lumifi Cyber Partner to Deliver MDR for IT/OT

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetWitness and Lumifi Cyber today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a comprehensive Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution for both IT and operational technology (OT) environments.

NetWitness Logo

The joint solution combines the world-class analytics and forensics capabilities of NetWitness with the deep practitioner expertise of Lumifi's Security Operations Center (SOC). Together, the companies provide a highly capable, 24/7 monitoring service that few organizations can build or sustain internally.

Across industries, organizations continue to struggle with maturing and operationalizing their security tools. Faced with ongoing cybersecurity talent shortages, many are turning to integrated technology and practitioner-led services that address the full spectrum of monitoring requirements in today's increasingly complex IT and OT environments.

Lumifi brings more than 15 years of threat detection expertise to organizations across all verticals. Built on real-world MDR experience, Lumifi's extensive library of detections, correlations, enrichments, and reporting enhances and matures existing NetWitness deployments delivering improved visibility, faster response, and stronger security outcomes.

"Many organizations have great tools in place," said David Norlin, CTO of Lumifi. "But they often lack the detection and enrichment expertise needed to fully leverage them. We've invested heavily in building a first-rate detection and enrichment library that operationalizes a powerful analytics platform like NetWitness and helps organizations achieve meaningful cybersecurity outcomes."

Lumifi's MDR with NetWitness delivers:

  • Full access to Lumifi's detection content library
  • Continuous, proactive threat hunting
  • 24/7/365 SOC monitoring, investigation, and escalation
  • Ongoing detection updates to address emerging threats

Monitoring Digitized OT Environments

The advanced analytics capabilities of NetWitness, combined with Lumifi's custom detection development expertise, are particularly well suited for monitoring critical infrastructure and operational technology environments.

As OT systems increasingly converge with traditional IT networks, organizations face new visibility and risk challenges. The need for client-specific detection engineering has grown significantly as industrial systems become more connected to identity providers, enterprise networks, and restricted IT enclaves.

"We see many converged IT/OT environments today," said John Pirc (JP), Chief Product and Technology Officer for NetWitness. "Critical infrastructure is often managed through traditional IT tools connected to identity providers or segmented IT networks. While this introduces new risks, it also creates opportunities because the same analytics and monitoring capabilities used on the IT side can provide visibility into OT management activity."

By leveraging NetWitness's analytics and data enrichment capabilities alongside Lumifi's deep content development expertise, the combined solution offers a strong fit for OT security monitoring.

"No two organizations are the same," Norlin added. "Every OT environment has unique characteristics. Detections must be tuned precisely or built from scratch to be effective. That's where Lumifi excels."

As cyberattacks increasingly target operational systems and critical infrastructure, the NetWitness - Lumifi partnership delivers a pragmatic and scalable path forward transforming OT security complexity into operational confidence.

About Lumifi Cyber

Lumifi Cyber is a managed detection and response (MDR) provider delivering 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and response services. With more than 15 years of experience in threat detection engineering and SOC operations, Lumifi helps organizations maximize the value of their security investments through advanced detection content, continuous threat hunting, and expert-led response. www.lumificyber.com

About NetWitness

NetWitness is a leading cybersecurity company providing advanced threat detection, analytics, and response solutions. Its platform delivers deep visibility across logs, endpoints, network traffic, and cloud environments, enabling organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to sophisticated threats across IT and OT infrastructures. www.netwitness.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672064/NW_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netwitness-and-lumifi-cyber-partner-to-deliver-mdr-for-itot-302692241.html

