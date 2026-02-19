GEODIS Park Selects Allied Universal as Its Preferred Event Services Provider

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services provider, has been selected by GEODIS Park as its event services provider offering event staffing and security services. Allied Universal's expertise supporting large venues enables GEODIS Park to focus on promoting the success of high-profile Major League Soccer matches, as well as other sporting events and concerts.

Allied Universal Event Services division, the nation's pre-eminent event security and crowd management services leader, will provide services related to venue access, monitoring gates, checking visitor bags upon entrance, and field access control.

Home to Nashville Soccer Club, the Nashville-based sports and entertainment complex was recently named one of six U.S. venues that will hold LA28 Olympic Soccer Tournament matches. The venue also features concerts, special events and private functions.

"Allied Universal is pleased to bring our decades of expertise in sports and entertainment staffing and security services to support GEODIS Park and the Nashville community it serves," said Ty Richmond, president of Allied Universal Events Services. "We are honored that GEODIS Park has entrusted us to support one of the nation's premier sports and entertainment venues. Our team looks forward to contributing to the success of GEODIS Park and strengthening our connection with the local community.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/geodis-park-selects-allied-universal-as-its-preferred-event-serv-1139140