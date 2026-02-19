Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: Welcome Harriet Cullum, BIER's 2026 Steering Committee Co-Chair

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Welcome to the BIER Member Spotlight series, highlighting the leaders advancing environmental sustainability across BIER member companies and the global beverage sector.

As the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable enters its 20th year, we are pleased to welcome Harriet Cullum, Global Head of Water, Agriculture and Nature Strategy at Diageo, as BIER's 2026 Steering Committee Co-Chair, serving alongside Chair David Grant.

Harriet is the Global Head of Water, Nature and Agriculture at Diageo, leading a team of talented sustainability professionals focused on integrated strategy development and execution, in partnership with functional and market teams. This work helps drive performance toward Diageo's Spirit of Progress plan, supporting continuous evolution in a fast-moving regulatory and societal landscape, and contributing to broader environmental and social progress.

With a career spanning environmental and social sustainability in corporates and not-for-profits in Europe and Asia Pacific, Harriet brings a strong global perspective and a deep understanding of how data, transparency and communication can accelerate meaningful change. She is a passionate advocate for sustainability and impact storytelling, and firmly believes in leveraging data to engage stakeholders and drive action.

Harriet's systems-level approach, spanning water, agriculture, nature, and ESG performance, aligns closely with BIER's mission to advance practical, science-based solutions through collaboration. Her experience and leadership will be a valuable asset as BIER continues to support its members in navigating complex environmental challenges and strengthening collective impact.

"I am delighted to be taking on the role of BIER Co-Chair, supporting David in his role as Chair. I am passionate about the power of industry collaboration to make progress on complex sustainability challenges, so it's a real privilege to support the important role BIER plays in this for the beverage industry."" ~ Harriet Cullum, Global Head of Water, Nature and Agriculture Strategy

As BIER looks ahead to 2026 and beyond, Harriet's role as Co-Chair comes at a pivotal moment, building on two decades of industry collaboration while helping guide the organization's next chapter of strategic evolution.

"Harriet is a thoughtful and inclusive leader with a pragmatic, systems-driven approach and a clear focus on action. That mindset will be incredibly valuable as BIER builds momentum and expands its collective impact."~ Erica Pann, Executive Director of BIER

We are delighted to welcome Harriet into this leadership role and look forward to her contributions as BIER continues to advance environmental sustainability across the global beverage sector.

