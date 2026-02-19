Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Nilesh Patel, Head of Distribution, Canada, FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust Canada"), and their executive team, joined Keith Wu, Head of Exchange Traded Products at Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF (TSX: RCTR).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuiR5rktkhc

First Trust Canada focuses on providing Canadian investors with effective, innovative and timely investment strategies. The First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF provides investors exposure to the building, growth and sustainability of nuclear energy production. RCTR is a unique ETF that provides exposure to the growth in the Nuclear Power Ecosystem, specifically in Power Generation, Uranium and Equipment and Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC").

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the fund. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA"), portfolio advisor to the fund, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately U.S.$309 billion as of December 31, 2025 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

