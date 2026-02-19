Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2026 16:50 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

The People Foundation Expands Access to Online Community Service and Virtual Volunteering

POST FALLS, ID / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Nonprofit founded in 2005 advances personal development, access to justice, and service opportunities for individuals and families

The People Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 2005, today reaffirmed its mission to promote personal development, access to justice, and meaningful opportunities for community service, making it easier for individuals to serve their communities through Online Community Service and Virtual Volunteering.

Built on the belief that lasting transformation begins at the individual level and ripples outward to strengthen neighborhoods and communities, The People Foundation supports people who want to reflect, learn, grow, and serve-whether they are students, working adults, families, or individuals seeking a second chance.

"Community service is more than hours; it's a pathway to confidence, responsibility, and connection," said a spokesperson for The People Foundation. "By expanding Online Community Service and Virtual Volunteering opportunities, we help people contribute in ways that fit real-life schedules, transportation limits, and personal circumstances while still delivering meaningful public benefit."

As communities face increasing demands on local nonprofits and public agencies, The People Foundation emphasizes that accessible volunteering models can unlock more participation and more consistent support. Virtual pathways can enable volunteers to contribute to a wide range of needs-from educational support and community resources to administrative and digital projects that help mission-driven organizations operate effectively.

The organization continues to champion the idea that service strengthens both the community and the person serving, building skills, character, and a sense of belonging.

About The People Foundation

Founded in 2003, The People Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting personal development, access to justice, and opportunities for community service. The organization empowers individuals to reflect, learn, grow, and serve supporting meaningful transformation that starts with the individual and ripples outward to strengthen families, neighborhoods, and communities.

Media Contact:

The People Foundation
Albert Garcia
thepeoplefoundationorg@gmail.com
Phone: (844) 659-0000

SOURCE: The People Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-people-foundation-expands-access-to-online-community-service-and-1139267

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.