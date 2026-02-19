Pacific Global Holdings Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BKXP5L71

Issuer Name

PACIFIC GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

ETHENEA Independent Investors S.A.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Munsbach

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Luxembourg

Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office O3 Asset Value SICAV LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG

Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Feb-2026

Date on which Issuer notified

16-Feb-2026

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.817400 0.000000 7.817400

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BKXP5L71 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Additional Information

This notification is being sent by "ETHENEA Independent Investors S.A." as the management company in the name and on behalf of the fund "O3 Asset Value SICAV".

Date of Completion

12-Feb-2026

Place Of Completion

Munsbach Luxembourg