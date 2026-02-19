Anzeige
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 16:54 Uhr
Pacific Global Holdings Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Pacific Global Holdings Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

  1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BKXP5L71

Issuer Name

PACIFIC GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

  1. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

  1. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

ETHENEA Independent Investors S.A.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Munsbach

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Luxembourg

  1. Details of the shareholder
Name City of registered office Country of registered office
O3 Asset Value SICAV LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG
  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Feb-2026

  1. Date on which Issuer notified

16-Feb-2026

  1. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.817400 0.000000 7.817400
  1. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BKXP5L71 0 0 0.000000 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
  1. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

  1. Additional Information

This notification is being sent by "ETHENEA Independent Investors S.A." as the management company in the name and on behalf of the fund "O3 Asset Value SICAV".

  1. Date of Completion

12-Feb-2026

  1. Place Of Completion

Munsbach Luxembourg


