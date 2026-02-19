The two cloud communications providers are joining forces to expand global coverage and provide more support to enterprise customers.

International communications enabler BICS, a Proximus Global Company, and leading US-based cloud communications company NUSO have expanded their longstanding partnership to provide greater coverage and better services for global customers.

Cloud communications have become an integral part of how businesses of all sizes engage and service customers. According to Zipdo, 65% of SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses) use cloud communications as their primary platform, while 82% of enterprises have adopted CCaaS (Cloud Communications as a Service) solutions. Cloud numbers allow businesses to make and receive calls over an internet connection without the need for physical hardware. They give companies a simple, flexible way to roll out secure communications that can scale quickly and work across locations.

Under the new bilateral collaboration, NUSO will become a key partner for US cloud number and voice termination services for BICS, enhancing flexibility and redundancy across BICS' cloud communications portfolio. Meanwhile, BICS will provide NUSO with international cloud numbers to support the US-based SaaS company's expansion and enterprise customers.

The partnership will mean quicker deployment of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and CCaaS platforms. By simplifying access to international cloud numbers and strengthening network resilience, customers will be able to easily navigate regulatory requirements across multiple markets.

Jorn Vercamert, CPO, Proximus Global said: "This partnership will further support enterprise customers to expand globally with confidence and ease, combining NUSO's robust US sales force and strong enterprise customer base with our well-established global connectivity and regulatory expertise."

The partnership will leverage the combined strengths of both companies, with BICS boasting deep expertise across international markets, while NUSO has an established presence in North America. Working together, the companies will combine their complementary strengths to scale growth in targeted territories and deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions for multinational enterprises.

Matt Siemens, CEO of NUSO, added: "This is a true partnership. As NUSO becomes BICS' strategic partner for U.S. cloud telephony services, BICS is supporting our international expansion into new territories, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. Together, we are strengthening the foundations for enterprises and global brands that rely on secure, redundant communications that can scale across borders."

BICS and NUSO have had a relationship for over five years, and this new agreement expands collaboration across Infrastructure as a Service enabling scalable, cloud-based network capabilities without heavy upfront investment and last-mile telephony support, ensuring reliable local connectivity between the network backbone and end customers. In addition, BICS will bring further value through its consultancy expertise and fraud intelligence services, while also supporting NUSO's international Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement strategy as it continues to expand globally.

This announcement builds on momentum from the past year, during which the companies strengthened their voice collaboration, with BICS supporting increasing volumes of NUSO's US voice traffic through call routing and termination services.

About Proximus Global

Proximus Global, combining the strengths of Telesign, BICS, and Route Mobile, is transforming the future of communications and digital identity. Together, our solutions fuel innovation across the world's largest companies and emerging brands. Our unrivaled global reach empowers businesses to create engaging experiences with built-in fraud protection across the entire customer lifecycle. Our comprehensive suite of solutions from our super network for voice, messaging, and data, to 5G and IoT; and from verification and intelligence to CPaaS for personalized omnichannel engagement enables businesses and communities to thrive. Reaching over 5 billion subscribers, securing more than 180 billion transactions annually, and connecting 1,000+ destinations, we honor our commitment to connect, protect and engage everyone, everywhere.

For more information visit https://www.proximusglobal.com/

About NUSO

NUSO is a global cloud communications provider that brings together AI powered voice, messaging, collaboration, contact center, and carrier-grade infrastructure in one secure platform. NUSO helps partners and enterprises scale faster, meet compliance demands, and deliver better customer experiences. With NUSO, organizations move beyond call routing to orchestrating the outcomes that matter.

NUSO is ISO 27001:2022 certified and operates across the United States, Canada, Latin America, UK, and EMEA.

Learn more at www.nuso.cloud

