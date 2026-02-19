Diversatek Healthcare Expands BullDog Portfolio with New Disposable Bronchoscope Valves

Experience reliable performance with single-use bronchoscopy valves.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Diversatek Healthcare, a provider of gastrointestinal devices and diagnostic testing systems, proudly expands its proven BullDog single-use valve portfolio with the launch of the BullDog Disposable Bronchoscope Valves.

The BullDog Disposable Bronchoscope Valves are conveniently packaged as a two-piece set, including a suction valve and biopsy valve. The suction valve is engineered for responsive actuation to deliver consistent suction, supporting airway patency and visualization throughout the bronchoscopy. The durable biopsy valve design enables easy installation and an uninterrupted workflow during repeated device insertions and withdrawals.

"Diversatek Healthcare recognizes that durable, high-performance valves are essential to efficient endoscopy procedures, and our new BullDog Disposable Bronchoscope Valves were developed to deliver that same level of performance in bronchoscopy," said Stuart Tallmadge, Vice President. "Customer insights highlighted an opportunity to improve procedural efficiency and simplify ordering, leading us to package the suction and biopsy valves together in a single, standardized set for pulmonary teams."

For more information or to order the BullDog Disposable Bronchoscope Valves, visit diversatekhealthcare.com.

About Diversatek Healthcare

Diversatek Healthcare offers innovative gastrointestinal diagnostic testing systems and high-performance devices, backed by exceptional service and expertise. They deliver tailored product solutions and comprehensive clinical education to help GI providers advance care and expand what is possible in gastroenterology. Diversatek Healthcare is a subsidiary of Diversatek, Inc. with global headquarters in Milwaukee, WI, and operations in Colorado, Vietnam, Brazil, and Belgium. Find additional company information at diversatekhealthcare.com.

