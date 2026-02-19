Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Qubee Hive Holdings, Inc. Completes Institutional KYC Approval with BitGo, Clearing Final Infrastructure Milestone Ahead of YAHBEE Wallet Launch

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Qubee Hive Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC:FAGI), today announced the successful completion of full Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding and institutional approval with BitGo, Inc., one of the world's leading digital asset custody and infrastructure providers.

This approval positions BitGo as the core financial infrastructure powering the upcoming YAHBEE Wallet platform - and represents one of the final milestones required before YAHBEE's public launch.

Institutional Rails. Enterprise Architecture. Compliance First.

YAHBEE is not being designed as a speculative crypto wallet.

It is being engineered as a compliance-forward digital infrastructure platform built to support:

Tokenized engagement programs (QDEP)

Quantum Digital Preferred (QDP) securities structures

Multi-tier affiliate fee distribution

Enterprise white-label deployments

Cross-chain digital asset functionality

Institutional-grade custody and transaction processing

YAHBEE's tokenized engagement and securities capabilities are built on frameworks developed by TNCDP, Inc., which serves as the company's strategic consulting partner for digital securities architecture, compliance design, and issuance infrastructure.

Through its integration with BitGo's institutional custody framework, YAHBEE gains access to:

Multi-signature and MPC-based key security

Regulated digital asset custody infrastructure

Enterprise-grade wallet architecture

Institutional transaction controls

Scalable blockchain settlement rails

Together, these capabilities establish the infrastructure needed to support both consumer engagement tokens and tokenized securities within a single, unified ecosystem.

Laying the Groundwork for Digital Capital Infrastructure

YAHBEE is a central component of Full Alliance Group's broader digital modernization strategy - an integrated ecosystem developed in partnership with TNCDP, Inc. that includes QSTAK Chain (an EVM-compatible issuance layer), Quantum Digital Engagement Points (QDEP) and Quantum Digital Preferred (QDP) digital securities - both TNCDP Solutions - as well as institutional wallet and custody architecture and enterprise tokenization frameworks.

The completion of BitGo onboarding signals operational maturity and compliance readiness, positioning YAHBEE to transition from infrastructure buildout into final deployment and beta rollout.

"This milestone reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that institutions, issuers, and regulators can trust," said Bill Heneghan III, CEO of Full Alliance Group. "Secure rails are foundational to responsible digital finance."

What This Means

With institutional KYC approval now complete:

Custody rails are fully operational

Compliance onboarding has been established with a Tier 1 provider

Wallet infrastructure advances into final staging

Enterprise integration timelines can accelerate

YAHBEE officially transitions from build phase to launch phase

Additional updates regarding wallet beta access, QDEP and QDP issuance timelines, and enterprise licensing programs are expected in the coming weeks.

About Qubee Hive Holdings, Inc.

Qubee Hive Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, Inc. focused on the development and deployment of blockchain-enabled digital wallet infrastructure, tokenized engagement systems, and enterprise-grade digital asset solutions. The company's flagship platform, YAHBEE, is designed to bridge consumer engagement and institutional digital finance within a compliance-first framework.

About TNCDP, Inc.

TNCDP (Trusted Network for Corporate Digital Preferred) provides the industry's most comprehensive, compliance-oriented framework for tokenizing preferred equity. Through its Series QDP (Quantum Digital Preferred) and QDEP (Quantum Digital Engagement Points) structures, TNCDP enables public and private companies to modernize their capital structures with blockchain-verified transparency, enhanced liquidity potential, and regulatory compliance.

TNCDP's framework integrates legal structure, regulatory design, digital issuance infrastructure, governance mechanisms, and blockchain verification to deliver turnkey solutions for corporate finance evolution. The company works exclusively with companies committed to transparency, compliance, and long-term shareholder value creation.

For more information about TNCDP and the Series QDP framework, visit TNCDP.COM

About Full Alliance Group Inc. and its Subsidiaries

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC:FAGI) www.fullalliance-group.com is a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on building high-impact businesses at the intersection of finance, health, and digital innovation. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, FAGI is actively developing platforms across blockchain infrastructure, cross-chain fintech applications, health and wellness products and solutions, and next-generation ecommerce.

HOCL Manufacturing: www.PureAquaox.com

Supplement Manufacturing: www.PureSolutionsUSA.com

Supplement Retail: www.purefactorsusa.com

Direct Sales: www.dynamaxx.com

Health Care Anti Aging: www.maxxhealthclinics.com

Full Alliance Group is executing around decentralized finance, consumer trust, and a multi-vertical ecosystem strategy - bridging Web3 infrastructure with mainstream utility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements due to factors including but not limited to: the ability to successfully implement tokenization frameworks; adoption rates among public companies; regulatory developments affecting digital securities; market acceptance of blockchain-based preferred equity instruments; technology risks; relationships with partners and clients; general economic conditions; and other risks inherent in emerging digital securities markets. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

