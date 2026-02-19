Cystatin C Assay Market to Reach $750.7 million, Globally, by 2033 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, surge in demand for early & accurate kidney function biomarkers, and rise in adoption of Cystatin C-based diagnostics are the major factors that drive the growth of the Cystatin C Assay Market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cystatin C Assay Market by Product (Analyzers, Reagents & Kits), Method (Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Particle Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay, Particle Enhanced Nephelometric Immunoassay, Chemiluminescent Immunoassay, Immunofluorescence Assay, and Others), Sample Type (Blood, Urine), Application (Diagnostics, Research), End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "Cystatin C Assay Market" was valued at $367.3 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $750.7 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of chronic kidney disease, growing demand for early and accurate kidney function biomarkers, and rising adoption of Cystatin C-based diagnostics are the major factors that drive the growth of the Cystatin C Assay Market. However, high assay costs and limited awareness in emerging regions restrict market growth. Moreover, increasing healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements in Cystatin C assays are expected to open new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $367.3 million Market Size in 2033 $750.7 million CAGR 7.4 % Segments covered Product, Method, Sample Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers • Increase in prevalence of chronic kidney disease • Growing demand for early and accurate kidney function biomarkers • Rising adoption of Cystatin C-based diagnostics Opportunities • Expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets • Technological advancements in Cystatin C assay platforms Restraint • High assay costs • Limited awareness and adoption in emerging regions

The reagents and kits segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By product, the reagents and kits segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fourths of the Cystatin C Assay Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for reliable, ready-to-use assay kits and reagents that facilitate faster and more accurate Cystatin C measurements in clinical and research laboratories.

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) method segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By method, the ELISA segment accounted for more than one-third of the Cystatin C Assay Market revenue in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during 2024-2033. This growth is attributed to ELISA's high sensitivity, specificity, and reproducibility, which make it the preferred method for clinical diagnostics and research applications.

The blood segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By sample type, the blood segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around three-fifths of the Cystatin C Assay Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the widespread use of blood as the preferred sample type for Cystatin C measurement due to its higher accuracy and reliability in estimating glomerular filtration rate (GFR).

The diagnostics segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By application, the diagnostics segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the Cystatin C Assay Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing clinical demand for early and accurate detection of chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, and other renal disorders.

The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around half of the Cystatin C Assay Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing reliance on hospital laboratories for routine kidney function testing and the integration of Cystatin C assays into automated clinical chemistry analyzers for faster and more accurate results.

North America held the largest market share in 2023.

By region, North America dominated the market in 2023, accounting for around two-fifths of the Cystatin C Assay Market revenue, owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies, and strong awareness regarding kidney health. The region benefits from a well-established network of hospitals, clinical laboratories, and research institutions that extensively use Cystatin C assays for diagnostics and research.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of CKD and diabetes, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing investments in laboratory infrastructure and diagnostics.

How Is the Market Expected to Grow?

The growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), rising demand for early and accurate biomarkers for kidney function, and the expanding adoption of Cystatin C-based diagnostics in clinical and research settings. Hospitals and clinical laboratories are increasingly adopting advanced Cystatin C assay methods, including enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), particle-enhanced turbidimetric immunoassay (PETIA), and chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA), due to their high sensitivity, reproducibility, and suitability for automated analyzers.

North America holds a leading position in the market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies, and strong awareness regarding kidney health. Europe also demonstrates significant market adoption driven by clinical guidelines recommending Cystatin C for more precise kidney function monitoring. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate, attributed to rising prevalence of CKD and diabetes, increasing healthcare expenditure, expansion of diagnostic laboratories, and growing investments in research infrastructure.

Who Are the Primary End Users Driving Market Adoption?

Hospitals represent the largest end-user segment, relying on Cystatin C assays for routine kidney function testing and early disease detection. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly using these assays in drug discovery, nephrotoxicity studies, and clinical trials, supporting the development of therapies targeting kidney disorders. Academic and research institutes also adopt Cystatin C assays for biomarker research and renal studies. In addition, diagnostic laboratories and specialized clinical research facilities are contributing to market growth by offering high-throughput testing solutions, further expanding the adoption of Cystatin C assays globally.

