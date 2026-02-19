LG Electronics USA: LG Recognized for High Sustainability Performance in Mindclick B2B Assessment Program

LG Hospitality TVs, Digital Signage Displays and Commercial Monitors Earn Top Category Performance in Third-Party Sustainability Evaluation

LG earns top sustainability rating : LG's hospitality TVs, digital signage and commercial monitors received Leader-level recognition in the MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program, a third-party evaluation of environmental and supply chain impact.

LG is the only display provider recognized: LG is the only commercial TV and signage manufacturer highlighted in the program, with strong marks in guest health and responsible supply chain.

Hotel brands factor sustainability into buying decisions: MindClick data is used by major hotel groups, including Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt, when evaluating products for new builds and renovations.

LG Electronics USA has been recognized for strong sustainability in the hospitality industry, following its latest evaluation in the MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program (MSAP), the respected third-party program measuring the environmental and health impact of products used in commercial spaces.

LG hospitality TVs, digital signage displays and commercial monitors earned Leader-level for credit in key categories, including guest health and responsible supply chain, and demonstrated consistently strong performance across additional impact areas evaluated in the program.* LG is the only commercial TV, digital signage and monitor manufacturer recognized in the MSAP, with top scores in guest health and responsible supply chain.

"Hospitality brands are under increasing pressure to demonstrate real progress on sustainability and ESG commitments," said Jake Benner, senior director of hospitality at LG Electronics USA. "LG's commercial display portfolio is designed to help hotels and owners meet those expectations with products that support healthier environments, responsible supply chains and data-backed sustainability decisions."According to MindClick, LG's commercial display portfolio performed at or near the program's highest performance threshold across all evaluated product categories. The latest assessment also reflected improved performance in the distribution metric, following updated supply chain reporting. The evaluation incorporated updated factory data across LG manufacturing facilities, providing a more comprehensive view of the company's global production footprint.

The MSAP is an annual, third-party evaluation that measures the lifecycle sustainability performance of products used in commercial environments, validated through MindClick's rigorous audit process. The assessment examines environmental, health and supply chain considerations and measures metrics such as carbon impact, use of sustainable materials, recyclability and avoidance of chemicals of high concern.

MindClick analytics are used by hotel brands, ownership groups, architects and procurement teams during new construction and renovation projects, where sustainability performance is evaluated alongside factors such as cost, product performance and lead time. Major hotel brands, including Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt, use MindClick sustainability scores when evaluating products for new construction and renovation projects.

According to MindClick, the MSAP evaluates products across multiple sustainability metrics: Guest Health, which assesses indoor air quality and reduced exposure to harmful substances and Responsible Supply Chain practices, which address manufacturing social criteria such as child labor, discrimination, forced labor, freedom of association and environmental compliance.

