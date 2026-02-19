Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19
Fidelity Special Values PLC
Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury
The Board of the Company announces that it has issued from Treasury
Number of shares:
100,000
Date of transaction:
19 February 2026
Average share price per share (GBp):
450.500
Lowest share price per share (GBp):
450.500
Highest share price per share (GBp):
450.500
Following this transaction the Company has:
Issued Share Capital:
324,098,920
Total Shares held in Treasury:
200,000
Total Voting Rights:
323,898,920
Notes:
1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.
Contact:
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347