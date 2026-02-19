New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC) , a leader in white-labeled and innovative ETF solutions, today announced it will bring the "Physical Embodiment of the Next Economy" to Exchange 2026 in Las Vegas, as they will be hosting Ameca, the world's most advanced humanoid robot.

"If you've been to a conference the past few years, you've likely had a robot pour your coffee, mix your cocktail and even direct you around the conference floor. But you haven't seen anything like Ameca," said Garrett Stevens, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer with ETC. "But we're not bringing Ameca to simply highlight the advancements taking place in humanoid robot development, rather we want to make it perfectly tangible just what they're investing in when we talk about some of today's most important investment themes."

Making the Abstract Physical

Financial products generally exist primarily as numbers on a screen while investment concepts can often be opaque. Ameca serves as a tangible, physical nexus for three of those concepts - AI, robotics and energy/energy infrastructure - each of which can be accessed via an ETF from the fast-growing ETC lineup.

Ameca's ability to converse fluently using Large Language Models represents the AI and software driving the next era of productivity. The ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSE: THNQ) seeks to capture this theme by investing in the leaders of the AI revolution.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSE: THNQ) seeks to capture this theme by investing in the leaders of the AI revolution. Ameca's lifelike facial expressions and fluid limb movements demonstrate the robotics and automation technology transforming global manufacturing and services. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSE: ROBO) invests in the global companies driving these transformative innovations.

(NYSE: ROBO) invests in the global companies driving these transformative innovations. Ameca's need for electricity highlights the critical role of nuclear energy and infrastructure in sustaining an AI-driven world. The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSE: NUKZ) invests in global companies across the nuclear power industry that enable clean, reliable power.

A New Way to Learn About Investing

Throughout the conference, Ameca will be stationed in the exhibit hall, programmed to interact with financial advisors and answer questions about the investment opportunities fueling these sectors.

"We wanted to move beyond the traditional slide deck and show advisors what the 'Next Economy' actually looks like," added Stevens. "Ameca is the perfect embodiment of the investment opportunities behind THNQ, ROBO, and NUKZ. She is the physical result of the intelligence, robotics, and power infrastructure we track every day. If you want to understand the future of the market, you need to meet the future in person."

Visit Ameca at Exchange 2026

Attendees are invited to meet Ameca at Exchange from March 15-18 at the Virgin Hotel, Las Vegas. Ameca will be available for pictures and interactive Q&A sessions, demonstrating the synergy between artificial intelligence, physical automation, and the energy required to scale both.

For more information or to register for Exchange 2026, please visit ExchangeETF.com.

About Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC)

ETC is a private-label ETF advisor that provides a full range of services to help entities launch and manage ETFs. By partnering with innovative index providers, ETC brings specialized, institutional-grade investment strategies to the broader market.

