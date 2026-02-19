Pop Up Mob Produces YSL Beauty Pop-Up at The Grove in Los Angeles

One-day gym-themed activation drew 1,500+ visitors and drove product trial and Sephora purchases for the launch of YSL Lash Latex Mascara

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Pop Up Mob designed and produced a one-day pop-up activation for YSL Beauty at The Grove in Los Angeles on February 7, 2025. The 20-by-10-foot structure, titled the YSL Lash Latex Studio, was positioned directly in front of Sephora to support the launch of YSL's Lash Latex Mascara. The activation drew 1,571 visitors across a 12-hour operating window and was split evenly between experiential engagement and transactional objectives tied to Sephora purchases.

The concept translated YSL's Lash Latex campaign video into a physical gym environment themed around the mascara's product language of stretching, raising, and sculpting. Rather than simply recreating the visuals, the goal was to build an environment consumers could step into, transforming a digital campaign world into a tactile, immersive brand experience. Pop Up Mob built the space using gym rubber flooring, a high-gloss marlite ceiling, mirrored acrylic walls, scenic painted concrete, brushed aluminum signage, and integrated LED lighting throughout. Each material was selected not only for aesthetics but to reinforce the product's language of stretch, lift, and control, ensuring the physical environment communicated the same qualities as the mascara itself.

The build included a locker display wall that created three semi-private areas for hands-on product education, with storage built into the base. A gym display wall used wire racking with a shelf, basket, and peg inserts, along with 3D-printed weights designed specifically for the activation. A photo opportunity allowed visitors to recreate a shot from the campaign video by leaning into a stretched latex prop secured in place for safety. A custom latex-wrapped logo featured a 2-inch 3D Cassandre that created the illusion of the YSL logo pushing through latex, using a graphic treatment that kept the logo itself unaltered.

Visitors received a free mini product sample, a custom-branded charcoal lemonade, and a chocolate protein ball in matching chrome packaging. The activation distributed 500 protein balls, fully claimed by 3 PM, and 800 charcoal lemonades, fully claimed by 5:30 PM. A bounce-back card directed guests into the adjacent Sephora to complete a purchase and receive a gift with purchase, connecting the pop-up directly to retail conversion at the point of sale. The activation was designed to function as both brand theater and retail driver, connecting experiential engagement directly to in-store conversion.

Foot traffic was highest in the evening, with 841 visitors between 5 PM and 10 PM. The morning drew 396 visitors between 10 AM and 2 PM, and the afternoon drew 334 between 2 PM and 5 PM.

"The goal was to take what YSL had built in their campaign video and bring it into a real space that people could walk through and interact with," said Ana Corina Pelucarte, CEO and Co-Founder of Pop Up Mob. "With a one-day window, every detail has to be right from the moment the doors open. The build, the staffing, the sampling, the path into Sephora. It all has to work together."

Pop Up Mob managed the project from concept through execution. The scope covered spatial design, 3D rendering, custom fabrication, permitting, vendor coordination, staffing, security, F&B service, and back-of-house logistics, including product and F&B restocking throughout the day.

The YSL Lash Latex Studio adds to Pop Up Mob's record of over 250 activations and events completed for more than 175 brands across 15 industries. Recent projects include activations for Olaplex and Medicube during New York Fashion Week in February 2025 and an ongoing series of pop-up storefronts for ASOS in the United States and the United Kingdom.

