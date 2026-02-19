Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Scandium Canada (TSXV: SCD) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.

Guy Bourassa will be present on February 26th at 4:20 PM Eastern Standard time, providing an update on the Company's Strategy, recentdevelopments and next-phase initiative.

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

ABOUT SCANDIUM CANADA LTD.Scandium Canada (TSXV: SCD) is a public company whose ultimate goal is to bring theworld's leading primary source of scandium into production, enabling the development andcommercialization of aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloys. The Corporation is leveraging its Al-Scalloys development division and the development of its Crater Lake mining project to meet thegrowing need for lighter, greener, longer-lasting, high-performance materials. The Corporationaims to become a market leader in scandium, while committing itself to building a moreresponsible economy through innovation and agility.

