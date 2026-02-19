Summary: Founded by Taiwanese fashion designer turned inventor Hui Min Yang, Unpair reimagines footwear through symmetry, interchangeability, and universal form.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Unpair officially announces a patent-pending symmetrical footwear system that challenges centuries of left-right shoe design. For centuries, footwear has followed a fixed rule: one shoe for the left foot and one for the right.

Image by Unpair

Unpair challenges that convention by introducing a patent-pending symmetrical footwear system designed to function without left-right distinction. The project presents a universal shoe form that can be worn interchangeably, eliminating the structural divide that has defined footwear design for generations.

The System & Reversible Toe Structure

Image by Unpair

At the core of Unpair is a precisely engineered symmetrical architecture - including a balanced outsole and neutral last geometry designed for ambidextrous wear.

Supporting this structure is a patent-pending reversible toe insert system. Positioned between the foot and the interior front of the shoe, the insert fills the remaining toe space dynamically, allowing the same shoe to comfortably accommodate either foot orientation.

This modular and reversible component enables a unified shoe structure without compromising alignment, stability, or comfort.

From Fashion to Innovation

Unpair was founded, invented, and designed by Hui Min Yang, a Taiwanese fashion designer based in Texas who transitioned into product innovation and entrepreneurship.

Image by Unpair

Known professionally as May Yang, she began exploring symmetrical footwear as a design experiment. What started as a conceptual study evolved into a patent-pending innovation and a startup focused on rethinking the fundamentals of shoe construction.

By removing the traditional left-right paradigm, Unpair opens a broader conversation about efficiency, modularity, and the future of adaptable consumer design systems.

About Unpair

Unpair is a patent-pending footwear innovation startup founded by Hui Min Yang (May Yang).

Headquartered in Texas, the company explores universal shoe architecture, interchangeable internal systems, and ambidextrous design principles - introducing a new framework for how footwear can be structured, manufactured, and experienced.

