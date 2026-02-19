Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: 859121 | ISIN: US8718291078 | Ticker-Symbol: SYY
Tradegate
19.02.26 | 15:45
76,89 Euro
+1,49 % +1,13
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,5976,0019:07
75,5976,0019:07
19.02.2026 18:14 Uhr
152 Leser
Sysco Corporation: Sysco Supports Its Rural Farm Suppliers - Meet The Supplier: Jam Bothy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Originally published on February 18, 2026 on LinkedIn.

What started with a single jar of jam entered into the World Jampionships in Dundee has grown into an award-winning, small-batch jam producer in the heart of rural Angus.

Founded by Kim Cameron in 2013, in her unique bothy turned jam production kitchen, she follows the seasonal fruit calendar of Scotland. Supporting rural farmers, who deliver the finest fresh berries within hours of picking, Jam Bothy's handcrafted jams are 100% natural and delicious.

We're delighted to carry 3kg tubs from Jam Bothy into our Brakes Scotland range - perfect for busy foodservice outlets who value quality Scottish ingredients

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Sysco Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sysco Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sysco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sysco Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/sysco-supports-its-rural-farm-suppliers-meet-the-supplier-jam-bothy-1139286

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
