DESCRIPTION OF THE AMENDMENTS AND RATIONALE

The amendments are necessary to reflect the reflect the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organisation (CIRO) adoption of a new proficiency model for investment dealers approved persons[1], which came into effect on January 1, 2026.

Amendments to Rules 4-101(1) are being made to conform to applicable amendments made by CIRO to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules in relation to the proficiency requirements for approved persons and potential candidates of investment dealers.

CSE Rule Amendment 4-101 Access to Trading System (1) A Dealer shall not permit any person to trade on the Trading System unless such person (a) is an Approved Trader in good standing on the Toronto Stock Exchange or the TSX Venture Exchange; or (b) has successfully completed the proficiency requirements for a Trader pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules of the Market Regulator Trader Training Course of the Canadian Securities Institute ; or (c) has completed such other courses and/or assessments to ensure proficiency in the Rules as the Exchange may determine from time to time.

Effective Date

The Housekeeping Amendments become effective immediately.

Classification

Amendments have been classified as housekeeping and were not published for comment.

