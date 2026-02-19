Anzeige
Eleanor: Gone Again: First Drive: Eleanor Gets A Proper Break In with Henry Catchpole and Hagerty

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinema Muscle Recreations, creators of "Eleanor: Gone Again", are pleased to announce our formal ride and drive of our first completed production vehicle, "EGA01". Thanks to our relationship with Hagerty, EGA01 will be debuting on Hagerty's original series, "The Driver Seat with Henry Catchpole", viewable on YouTube and other platforms. Mr. Catchpole has deep experience with the hottest track ready sports cars, exotic hyper cars, pristine restomods, and nearly anything else with four wheels.

Eleanor, Gone Again

This will be the first opportunity for the public to see the completed car, hear the power of Eleanor's 800+ horsepower V8, and get to know the background of the "Eleanor: Gone Again" project. It will also be an introduction for some to Ray Claridge, founder of Cinema Vehicle Services, and the story of how Eleanor was created and became the icon she is today. The story highlights and discusses how the "Eleanor: Gone Again" continuation vehicles are the only true Eleanor on the market constructed by the original team who built all the original Eleanors used in the film, Gone in 60 Seconds.

Ray Claridge, stated it clearly. "When we built the original Eleanors' at Cinema Vehicle Services, we knew we had created something special. Seeing others try to recreate or pay tribute to your original creation is flattering, but those copies are just that, copies. And a copy is never as good as the original. After twenty-five years, we decided that the time was right to continue what we started by building a series of truly original Eleanors and celebrating the 25th anniversary of the movie."

The link below is for the full length video:
https://youtu.be/QWJ4WcoNIXU

A limited number of vehicles are available for custom order at www.EleanorGoneAgain.com.

Cinema Muscle Recreations, LLC provides vehicle and transportation services for film and television. With special expertise in classic and muscle cars and a team with extensive experience in the industry, they are uniquely equipped for "Eleanor: Gone Again."

Cinema Muscle Recreations, LLC, and "Eleanor: Gone Again" have no affiliation or endorsement from any motor company including Ford Motor Company. The names Ford and Mustang are trademarks of Ford Motor Company, and any other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners.

Media Contact:
media@eleanorgoneagain.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721288/Eleanor_Gone_Again_25th_Anniversary_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-drive-eleanor-gets-a-proper-break-in-with-henry-catchpole-and-hagerty-302692901.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
