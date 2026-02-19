Online Tire Marketplace Tires Easy Wins Four 2026 Stevie Awards for Customer Service Innovation and Sales Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Founded in 2004 and headquartered in El Segundo, California, Tires Easy is a direct-to-consumer online tire marketplace serving customers nationwide. The company has sold more than 8 million passenger, light truck, commercial and specialty tires across the United States and offers products from more than 200 tire brands.

Through a proprietary real-time pricing engine and automated multi-warehouse inventory integration system, Tires Easy enables consumers to purchase tires online with transparent pricing, confirmed availability and nationwide home or installer delivery options.

The online tire industry requires coordination across thousands of warehouse locations, dynamic manufacturer pricing feeds and time-sensitive shipping logistics.

Today, Tires Easy announced it has earned four Bronze Stevie Awards in the 20th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, recognizing its documented customer service transformation and sales technology innovation.

2026 Stevie Award Wins:

Customer Service & Contact Center Achievement Category Winner

Customer Service Transformation Award

Award for Innovation in Sales

Best Use of Technology in Sales Award

"This recognition from the Stevie Awards, following our recent inclusion in Newsweek's list of America's Best Online Shops for 2026, reinforces that our investment in customer service infrastructure and sales technology is delivering measurable results," saidCait Ferguson, Director of Customer Service at Tires Easy.

"Our objective is to provide the best online tire buying experience in the United States by combining transparent pricing, fast response times and dependable after-sale support."

Customer Experience Built on Voice-of-the-Customer Leadership

Stevie Awards judges praised Tires Easy for executing a scalable customer experience transformation during a period of rapid national growth. The company redesigned its service operations using structured customer feedback, measurable service-level agreements (SLAs) and expanded omnichannel support via phone, email and live chat.

Judges cited significant improvements in responsiveness, scalability and customer satisfaction metrics.

"This is an excellent submission that clearly demonstrates a high-impact customer experience transformation under extreme growth pressure," one judge noted. "The shift to a stable and responsive customer experience will have a meaningful impact on customer trust."

Another judge highlighted the operational scalability achieved through customer-driven process redesign:

"The submission demonstrates a highly effective, voice-of-the-customer-driven transformation, converting a constrained support operation into a scalable, omnichannel service organization that delivered dramatic gains in SLA performance and customer satisfaction."

Tires Easy's customer experience strategy focuses on reducing friction in the online tire buying process, including:

Faster response times

Clearer order tracking and shipping updates

Transparent DOT information

Streamlined returns and warranty support

Nationwide installer delivery coordination

Real-Time Pricing Technology and Sales Innovation

In addition to customer service recognition, Tires Easy earned awards for its proprietary real-time tire pricing engine and automated inventory integration system. The company's technology dynamically connects thousands of warehouse data points to present customers with the lowest available price at the moment they shop without requiring manual price matching.

"Real-time pricing and automatic lowest-price guarantees solve a real customer problem and are not common in this industry," a judge wrote. "Scaling to thousands of warehouses without adding headcount is impressive."

By integrating inventory automation with transparent pricing logic, Tires Easy helps consumers confidently buy tires online while seeing accurate availability and competitive pricing in real time.

Trusted Nationwide Online Tire Retailer

Tires Easy continues to earn strong operational trust indicators, including:

BBB A+ accreditation (2026)

High repeat-purchase intent (2026)

Consistently strong ratings across major review platforms (2026)

Recognition as one of Newsweek's America's Best Online Shops for 2025 and 2026

Four 2026 Stevie Awards

The company's mission, "To make tire buying simple, transparent and affordable by offering customers a wide selection of brand-new tires backed by clear information, reliable service and fast delivery," centers on transparency, speed and service, values which are reflected in both performance metrics and customer outcomes.

"The clear linkage between customer feedback, process redesign, workforce expansion and measurable improvements enables judges to confidently assess both impact and sustainability," another judge commented.

"This represents a well-executed improvement effort," a judge concluded. "Nice job, Tires Easy team. Keep up the great work."

About Tires Easy

Brand name Tires Easy Legal entity Tires-Easy Holding, Inc. (doing business as Tires Easy) Headquarters El Segundo, California Service area Continental US Founded 2004 Business model Online tire marketplace linking warehouses, manufacturers and customers Scale (as of February 2026) 8+ million tires sold, 200+ brands available Accreditation (as of February 2026) BBB Accredited, A+ rating Contact and support Phone: (855) 770-3279 Live chat hours Monday to Friday, 8 am to 8 pm EST Spanish support Monday to Friday, 8 am to 7 pm EST Installer network Tires Easy partners with a nationwide network of independent installers. Customers can ship tires to a preferred service center and schedule installation during checkout. Tires Easy manages the tire purchase and delivery coordination while the installer completes the service and sets and collects installation fees. Tires Easy support can help with shipping, order status and delivery timing, and the installer handles the appointment and installation work. Website https://www.tires-easy.com/ Support Page https://www.tires-easy.com/contact-us

Learn More About Tires Easy

To learn everything about Tires Easy including their mission, real-time tire pricing technology, nationwide delivery network and customer service philosophy, visit the company's About Us page at: https://www.tireseasy.com/about-us

