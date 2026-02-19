Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2026 18:38 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Online Tire Marketplace Tires Easy Wins Four 2026 Stevie Awards for Customer Service Innovation and Sales Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Founded in 2004 and headquartered in El Segundo, California, Tires Easy is a direct-to-consumer online tire marketplace serving customers nationwide. The company has sold more than 8 million passenger, light truck, commercial and specialty tires across the United States and offers products from more than 200 tire brands.

Through a proprietary real-time pricing engine and automated multi-warehouse inventory integration system, Tires Easy enables consumers to purchase tires online with transparent pricing, confirmed availability and nationwide home or installer delivery options.

The online tire industry requires coordination across thousands of warehouse locations, dynamic manufacturer pricing feeds and time-sensitive shipping logistics.

Today, Tires Easy announced it has earned four Bronze Stevie Awards in the 20th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, recognizing its documented customer service transformation and sales technology innovation.

2026 Stevie Award Wins:

  • Customer Service & Contact Center Achievement Category Winner

  • Customer Service Transformation Award

  • Award for Innovation in Sales

  • Best Use of Technology in Sales Award

"This recognition from the Stevie Awards, following our recent inclusion in Newsweek's list of America's Best Online Shops for 2026, reinforces that our investment in customer service infrastructure and sales technology is delivering measurable results," saidCait Ferguson, Director of Customer Service at Tires Easy.

"Our objective is to provide the best online tire buying experience in the United States by combining transparent pricing, fast response times and dependable after-sale support."

Customer Experience Built on Voice-of-the-Customer Leadership

Stevie Awards judges praised Tires Easy for executing a scalable customer experience transformation during a period of rapid national growth. The company redesigned its service operations using structured customer feedback, measurable service-level agreements (SLAs) and expanded omnichannel support via phone, email and live chat.

Judges cited significant improvements in responsiveness, scalability and customer satisfaction metrics.

"This is an excellent submission that clearly demonstrates a high-impact customer experience transformation under extreme growth pressure," one judge noted. "The shift to a stable and responsive customer experience will have a meaningful impact on customer trust."

Another judge highlighted the operational scalability achieved through customer-driven process redesign:

"The submission demonstrates a highly effective, voice-of-the-customer-driven transformation, converting a constrained support operation into a scalable, omnichannel service organization that delivered dramatic gains in SLA performance and customer satisfaction."

Tires Easy's customer experience strategy focuses on reducing friction in the online tire buying process, including:

  • Faster response times

  • Clearer order tracking and shipping updates

  • Transparent DOT information

  • Streamlined returns and warranty support

  • Nationwide installer delivery coordination

Real-Time Pricing Technology and Sales Innovation

In addition to customer service recognition, Tires Easy earned awards for its proprietary real-time tire pricing engine and automated inventory integration system. The company's technology dynamically connects thousands of warehouse data points to present customers with the lowest available price at the moment they shop without requiring manual price matching.

"Real-time pricing and automatic lowest-price guarantees solve a real customer problem and are not common in this industry," a judge wrote. "Scaling to thousands of warehouses without adding headcount is impressive."

By integrating inventory automation with transparent pricing logic, Tires Easy helps consumers confidently buy tires online while seeing accurate availability and competitive pricing in real time.

Trusted Nationwide Online Tire Retailer

Tires Easy continues to earn strong operational trust indicators, including:

  • BBB A+ accreditation (2026)

  • High repeat-purchase intent (2026)

  • Consistently strong ratings across major review platforms (2026)

  • Recognition as one of Newsweek's America's Best Online Shops for 2025 and 2026

Four 2026 Stevie Awards

The company's mission, "To make tire buying simple, transparent and affordable by offering customers a wide selection of brand-new tires backed by clear information, reliable service and fast delivery," centers on transparency, speed and service, values which are reflected in both performance metrics and customer outcomes.

"The clear linkage between customer feedback, process redesign, workforce expansion and measurable improvements enables judges to confidently assess both impact and sustainability," another judge commented.

"This represents a well-executed improvement effort," a judge concluded. "Nice job, Tires Easy team. Keep up the great work."

About Tires Easy

Brand name

Tires Easy

Legal entity

Tires-Easy Holding, Inc. (doing business as Tires Easy)

Headquarters

El Segundo, California

Service area

Continental US

Founded

2004

Business model

Online tire marketplace linking warehouses, manufacturers and customers

Scale (as of February 2026)

8+ million tires sold, 200+ brands available

Accreditation (as of February 2026)

BBB Accredited, A+ rating

Contact and support

Phone: (855) 770-3279

Live chat hours

Monday to Friday, 8 am to 8 pm EST

Spanish support

Monday to Friday, 8 am to 7 pm EST

Installer network

Tires Easy partners with a nationwide network of independent installers. Customers can ship tires to a preferred service center and schedule installation during checkout. Tires Easy manages the tire purchase and delivery coordination while the installer completes the service and sets and collects installation fees. Tires Easy support can help with shipping, order status and delivery timing, and the installer handles the appointment and installation work.

Website

https://www.tires-easy.com/

Support Page

https://www.tires-easy.com/contact-us

Learn More About Tires Easy

To learn everything about Tires Easy including their mission, real-time tire pricing technology, nationwide delivery network and customer service philosophy, visit the company's About Us page at: https://www.tireseasy.com/about-us

###

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a U.S.-based online tire marketplace headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company has sold more than 8 million passenger, light truck, commercial and specialty tires nationwide. Tires Easy offers more than 200 tire brands and enables customers to shop by vehicle, tire size, performance category or budget.

Through proprietary real-time pricing technology, automated inventory integration and nationwide home or installer delivery, Tires Easy makes it simple, transparent and reliable for consumers to buy tires online in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.tireseasy.com/about-us.

Media Contacts:

Tammy Cancela
TrizCom PR
tammy@trizcom.com
972-898-8413

Jo Trizila
TrizCom PR
jo@trizcom.com
214-232-0078

SOURCE: Tires Easy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/online-tire-marketplace-tires-easy-wins-four-2026-stevier-awards-for-customer-service-in-1139147

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.