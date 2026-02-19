UNICO National to Honor Monmouth County Commissioner Ross F. Licitra at Italian American Awards Gala

Commissioner Licitra to be Recognized for Leadership, Service, and Community Impact at UNICO National Italian American Awards Gala on March 22 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

ORLANDO, FL AND FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / UNICO National, the largest Italian American service organization in the United States, proudly announces its Italian American Awards Gala, an evening of elegance, heritage, and celebration, taking place Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the iconic Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

This unforgettable evening will honor Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and Executive Director of the Monmouth County SPCA, for his outstanding leadership, dedication to public service, and lifelong commitment to community.

"This gala represents the very heart of UNICO-celebrating those who serve others while lifting up the next generation through education, compassion, and opportunity," said Joseph Nasello, National President of UNICO. "Together, we are preserving our heritage while making a meaningful difference in lives across the nation."

The UNICO Italian American Awards Gala is a celebration of heritage, service, and excellence, recognizing Italian Americans who have made extraordinary contributions in business, public service, philanthropy, and culture. Past honorees include global and national leaders such as:

Fred Voccola, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, Kaseya

Anthony Capuano, CEO, Marriott International

Ralph LaRossa, CEO, PSEG

James Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN

Lt. Gen. Bob Caslen, Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.), former Superintendent, US Military Academy at West Point

Mario Andretti, Dan Marino, Joe Montana, and many more

For more than a century, UNICO National has been guided by its founding principle: Service Above Self. Since 1922, UNICO has supported communities across the country through scholarships, charitable assistance, and advocacy-contributing over $1 million annually to causes such as:

Mental Health Awareness

Cancer Research & Prevention

Cooley's Anemia

Alzheimer's Research

Food Banks & Shelter Grants

Local Community Needs

This year's gala promises an inspiring night of fine dining, entertainment, networking, and purpose-bringing together UNICO members, business leaders, elected officials, community partners, and media from across the region.

Sponsorship & Ticket Opportunities - UNICO invites businesses, organizations, and individuals to support this signature event through sponsorships and ticket purchase. Sponsors receive high-profile recognition and visibility before an influential audience while helping fund life-changing programs nationwide. Please email consultant@UNICO.org for sponsorship or ticket information.

UNICO National is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization.

